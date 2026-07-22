ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Three West Bengal Workers Killed In Sirohi Tower Collapse While Stringing High-Tension Power Line

The portion of a high-tension power transmission tower that collapsed while the workers were engaged near Jawal village ( ETV Bharat )

Sirohi: Three workers from West Bengal were killed after a portion of a high-tension power transmission tower collapsed while they were engaged in stringing power lines near Jawal village in the Barloot police station area of Sirohi district on Wednesday evening.

According to Barloot police station officer Kailashdan, the workers were carrying out transmission line construction work for a private company when a section of the tower suddenly gave way. The three workers fell several metres and sustained serious injuries.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of local residents, shifted the injured workers to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Khan, Morsalim and Panchu Sheikh, all residents of West Bengal. They had been working in the area as part of a private company's transmission line construction project.