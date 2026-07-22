Rajasthan: Three West Bengal Workers Killed In Sirohi Tower Collapse While Stringing High-Tension Power Line
According to police, the workers were carrying out transmission line construction work for a private company when a section of the tower suddenly gave way.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Sirohi: Three workers from West Bengal were killed after a portion of a high-tension power transmission tower collapsed while they were engaged in stringing power lines near Jawal village in the Barloot police station area of Sirohi district on Wednesday evening.
According to Barloot police station officer Kailashdan, the workers were carrying out transmission line construction work for a private company when a section of the tower suddenly gave way. The three workers fell several metres and sustained serious injuries.
On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of local residents, shifted the injured workers to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival.
The deceased have been identified as Rahul Khan, Morsalim and Panchu Sheikh, all residents of West Bengal. They had been working in the area as part of a private company's transmission line construction project.
The sudden collapse triggered panic at the work site, while the incident also left the hospital premises tense as news of the deaths spread.
Police have launched an investigation into the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the tower section may have collapsed due to damage. Officials said further legal action would be initiated based on complaints and reports from the families of the deceased and other concerned parties.
The police are investigating whether there were any lapses in safety procedures or construction work that may have contributed to the fatal accident.
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