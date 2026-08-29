Three Killed, Two Injured As Pickup Overturns On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Alwar
The accident occurred when a Uttar Pradesh-registered pickup travelling from Delhi towards Rajgarh in MP collided with a divider and overturned violently.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Alwar: Three men were killed in a road accident that took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Saturday. At channel number 92.5/900 on the expressway, passing through the Laxmangarh area, a speeding pickup vehicle went out of control, hit the divider and overturned.
The impact was so severe that three men travelling in the vehicle died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured.
Govindgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Singh said the Uttar Pradesh-registered pickup was travelling from Delhi towards Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Five people were in the vehicle. All of them worked in plantation-related work and were travelling to the Rajgarh area for planting work when the accident occurred.
The pickup lost control near channel number 92.5/900 and collided with the divider before overturning.
Three Killed, Two Seriously Injured
SHO Dhirendra Singh said the families of the deceased were informed about the accident. Following the incident, police personnel and an NHAI ambulance reached the spot. The bodies were taken out of the vehicle and kept in the mortuary of Govindgarh Hospital.
The two injured men were also taken to Govindgarh Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
The deceased were identified as Shadab, Sabahat and Afzal, all residents of the Mawana area of Uttar Pradesh. The bodies will be handed over to the families after they reach the hospital and the post-mortem and other legal procedures are completed.
Police have started an investigation into the accident.
Also Read: