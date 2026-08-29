ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Two Injured As Pickup Overturns On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: Three men were killed in a road accident that took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Saturday. At channel number 92.5/900 on the expressway, passing through the Laxmangarh area, a speeding pickup vehicle went out of control, hit the divider and overturned.

The impact was so severe that three men travelling in the vehicle died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured.

Govindgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Singh said the Uttar Pradesh-registered pickup was travelling from Delhi towards Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Five people were in the vehicle. All of them worked in plantation-related work and were travelling to the Rajgarh area for planting work when the accident occurred.

The pickup lost control near channel number 92.5/900 and collided with the divider before overturning.

Three Killed, Two Seriously Injured