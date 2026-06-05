ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Over 24 Injured As Two Buses Collide Near Madhya Pradesh's Raisen Toll Plaza

Raisen: Three people were killed in the crash, while more than two dozen passengers sustained injuries in a major road accident which took place in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Friday, authorities said. Two passenger buses travelling on the Bhopal-Sagar route collided head-on.

The condition of the passengers travelling on the bus heading from Bhopal to Sagar is reported to be more serious. Those who lost their lives were reportedly seated near the windows. Police teams from Bhopal and Raisen rushed to the spot, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 11 am near the Sehatganj Toll Plaza. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portions of both buses were completely crushed. One passenger suffered catastrophic head injuries in the crash.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Pratibha Sharma said, "Both buses operate on the Bhopal-Sagar route. They collided head-on near the Sehatganj Toll Plaza. The passengers who died were travelling in the bus heading from Bhopal to Sagar. Some seriously injured passengers have been referred to Bhopal for treatment."