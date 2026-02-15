Three Killed, One Seriously Injured As Car Hits Bridge In Rajkot
Police said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, which split into two due to the collision and were flung to opposite sides.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Rajkot: Three people were killed and another seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a railway bridge and split into two in Jetpur city of Rajkot district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
Police added that the mishap took place on the Jetalsar Junction railway bridge when four friends were returning from the Mahashivratri fair at Bhavnath in Junagadh. According to the police, the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle while crossing the bridge and collided with the bridge structure with immense force, causing it to break into two parts that were flung to opposite sides of the road.
The deceased have been identified as Muskan Bagda (21) of Raydi village and Arun Vala (20) from Navagadh. Jaydeep Chauhan, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries later. Amit Parmar, the other occupant, also suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Junagadh, police said.
All four occupants of the car were initially taken to Jetpur Government Hospital, from where the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. The accident took place amid heavy vehicular movement associated with the annual Mahashivratri festival in Junagadh, which draws a large number of devotees.
An official of Jetpur taluka police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. "Preliminary findings indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing the bridge. The car struck the structure and was split in two due to the impact. Further inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," the official said.
A crane was deployed to clear the parts of the damaged vehicle from the road to restore vehicular traffic on the bridge, which was temporarily disrupted following the crash, leading to congestion in the area. Police said all aspects of the case are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.
