Three Killed, One Seriously Injured As Car Hits Bridge In Rajkot

Rajkot: Three people were killed and another seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a railway bridge and split into two in Jetpur city of Rajkot district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Police added that the mishap took place on the Jetalsar Junction railway bridge when four friends were returning from the Mahashivratri fair at Bhavnath in Junagadh. According to the police, the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle while crossing the bridge and collided with the bridge structure with immense force, causing it to break into two parts that were flung to opposite sides of the road.

The deceased have been identified as Muskan Bagda (21) of Raydi village and Arun Vala (20) from Navagadh. Jaydeep Chauhan, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries later. Amit Parmar, the other occupant, also suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Junagadh, police said.