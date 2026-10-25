ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, One Hurt As Speeding Truck Hits Eeco Van In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: Three men were killed and another was injured in an accident on the Delhi-Alwar road at Ferozpur Jhirka in Nuh district of Haryana on Saturday night.

Police said that after the impact, the truck toppled over the van, reducing it to a mangled heap of metal, and they had to use an excavator to pull it out from beneath the truck.

The four occupants of the car were rushed to the government hospital in Mandikhera in a critical condition, where doctors declared three of them dead. The deceased have been identified as Anil (28) and Vivek (30) from Sohna, and Ravi (30) from Gurugram. The fourth individual, Abhishek (25) from Sohna, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his condition is said to be stable.

The bodies of the three victims were sent the hospital for post-mortem examination.