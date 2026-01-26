Three Killed In Massive Fire At Thermocol Warehouse In Kolkata
The fire broke out at 3 am on Sunday, and 12 firetenders took seven hours to douse it. The deceased are yet to be identified.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Kolkata: At least three people were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in the early hours on Sunday at a thermocol warehouse at Nazirabad in Anandapur area under the Narendrapur police station of Kolkata, police said.
According to police, the blaze erupted around 3 am and has been raging for several hours, with firefighters yet to bring it fully under control. Twelve fire tenders have been pressed into action to extinguish the flames. Thick black smoke has engulfed the area, and the fire was brought under control after about seven hours.
Baruipur district superintendent of police Shubhendra Kumar later confirmed the deaths of three people. However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, with many claiming their family members are missing. Hence, the death toll may rise further.
Preliminary investigation suggests that cooking inside the warehouse might have sparked the fire. However, the cause could also be something else, which needs further investigation, said a police official.
Locals said several workers were on night duty at the warehouse when the fire broke out, with many feared trapped. A relative of one of the missing workers said, "My son-in-law was working the night shift at the warehouse. He called me around 3 a.m., shouting, 'Save me'. We rushed here, but couldn't find anyone. The fire is still burning, and officials say nothing can be confirmed until it is doused."
"Three of our colleagues are trapped inside. The last time we spoke to them, they said they were trying to break through a wall to escape. After that, we lost contact," said another worker.
According to fire officials, all goods stored in the warehouse are believed to have been gutted, and the extent of the damage is yet to be assessed. A fire brigade official said the residential building located behind the warehouse was evacuated promptly. "There were around 100 residents. All of them have been rescued. However, those inside the warehouse could not be reached. Their mobile phones are switched off," he added.
