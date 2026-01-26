ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In Massive Fire At Thermocol Warehouse In Kolkata

Kolkata: At least three people were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in the early hours on Sunday at a thermocol warehouse at Nazirabad in Anandapur area under the Narendrapur police station of Kolkata, police said.

According to police, the blaze erupted around 3 am and has been raging for several hours, with firefighters yet to bring it fully under control. Twelve fire tenders have been pressed into action to extinguish the flames. Thick black smoke has engulfed the area, and the fire was brought under control after about seven hours.

Baruipur district superintendent of police Shubhendra Kumar later confirmed the deaths of three people. However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, with many claiming their family members are missing. Hence, the death toll may rise further.

Preliminary investigation suggests that cooking inside the warehouse might have sparked the fire. However, the cause could also be something else, which needs further investigation, said a police official.