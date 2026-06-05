ETV Bharat / state

Grandmother, Two Grandchildren Killed In Cylinder Blast In Telangana' Miryalaguda

Miryalaguda: An elderly woman and her two grandchildren were burnt alive following a cylinder blast in their home in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Friday. The blast took place on Thursday night when the trio were sleeping in their house at Miryalguda in the district.

According to police, a fire broke out at the house due to an electric circuit. Minutes after that, a gas cylinder exploded, and the trio trapped in the fire were burned alive. Upon receiving the information, police officials and the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, brought the fire under control and recovered the bodies. The deceased have been identified as Vanam Chandrakala (50) and her two grandchildren aged between 14 and 16.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajasekhara Raju, First Town Circle Inspector (CI) Nagabhushan Rao, Traffic Sub Inspector (SI) Srinivas, and Fire Officer Yadagiri inspected the scene and took up the rescue operations. The bodies of the three, completely burnt, were taken to the local regional hospital for post-mortem examination.