Grandmother, Two Grandchildren Killed In Cylinder Blast In Telangana' Miryalaguda
Officials believe that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Miryalaguda: An elderly woman and her two grandchildren were burnt alive following a cylinder blast in their home in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Friday. The blast took place on Thursday night when the trio were sleeping in their house at Miryalguda in the district.
According to police, a fire broke out at the house due to an electric circuit. Minutes after that, a gas cylinder exploded, and the trio trapped in the fire were burned alive. Upon receiving the information, police officials and the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, brought the fire under control and recovered the bodies. The deceased have been identified as Vanam Chandrakala (50) and her two grandchildren aged between 14 and 16.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajasekhara Raju, First Town Circle Inspector (CI) Nagabhushan Rao, Traffic Sub Inspector (SI) Srinivas, and Fire Officer Yadagiri inspected the scene and took up the rescue operations. The bodies of the three, completely burnt, were taken to the local regional hospital for post-mortem examination.
"A fire broke out at midnight, leading to an explosion of an LPG cylinder. The intensity was so severe that they could not manage to escape and were burnt alive. We believe that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The investigation will reveal the full details of the incident," Miryalaguda DSP Raju said.
Vanam Chandrakala was staying in the house with her grandson and granddaughter, police said. The mother of the children, identified as Dhanamma, migrated from their native place in search of a livelihood, while their father had died.
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