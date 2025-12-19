ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In 48 Hours As Lone Tusker Leaves Trail Of Death In Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Korba: Three people were killed in the last 48 hours after a tusker separated from its herd, went on a rampage in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The latest incident occurred on Friday morning in Gaurbora village of the Balco forest range, where the elephant suddenly attacked a man warming himself by a bonfire in his courtyard, killing him on the spot.

Chamra Singh Manjhwar and his son, Mahendra Singh Manjhwar, were warming themselves by a bonfire in the courtyard of their house when they discovered the elephant eating paddy behind their house. While chasing Chamra Singh, the elephant attacked Mahendra Singh Manjhwar, who was sitting on the verandah warming himself by the fire.

The elephant lifted Mahendra with its trunk, threw him to the ground, and trampled him to death on the spot. An immediate financial assistance of ₹25,000 has been provided to the family.