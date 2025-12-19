Three Killed In 48 Hours As Lone Tusker Leaves Trail Of Death In Chhattisgarh’s Korba
The forest officials said that the same elephant had caused accidents last year as well, and they are considering tranquillising it.
Korba: Three people were killed in the last 48 hours after a tusker separated from its herd, went on a rampage in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.
The latest incident occurred on Friday morning in Gaurbora village of the Balco forest range, where the elephant suddenly attacked a man warming himself by a bonfire in his courtyard, killing him on the spot.
Chamra Singh Manjhwar and his son, Mahendra Singh Manjhwar, were warming themselves by a bonfire in the courtyard of their house when they discovered the elephant eating paddy behind their house. While chasing Chamra Singh, the elephant attacked Mahendra Singh Manjhwar, who was sitting on the verandah warming himself by the fire.
The elephant lifted Mahendra with its trunk, threw him to the ground, and trampled him to death on the spot. An immediate financial assistance of ₹25,000 has been provided to the family.
"This is the same lone elephant that trampled two people a day or two ago," said Premlata Yadav, DFO, Korba Forest Division. After killing a woman in the Chaitma range on Wednesday, the elephant reached Binjhara village in the Jatga range on Thursday, where it attacked and killed another woman.
The forest department is monitoring this lone elephant with a drone camera. However, the area where the elephant is currently roaming is a dense forest, which makes tracking difficult. The forest department is unable to determine which direction the elephant went after passing under the trees.
According to officials, the lone elephant is not staying in any one forest division for long. It is constantly changing its location, moving continuously from Seepat to Dharamjaigarh, Korba, Katghora, and other forest divisions. On Thursday, the tusker was spotted in Dongartarai near Binjhara village. Then on Friday, it reached a village in the Balco range, which is about 70 kilometres away.
The DFO further said that the same elephant had caused accidents last year as well, and hence, they are considering tranquillising it. However, further action will be taken only after receiving permission in this regard.
