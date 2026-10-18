ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Four Injured As Speeding Vehicle Runs Over Seven People In UP's Balrampur

Representational image. ( IANS )

Balrampur: Three people were killed, and four were injured after a speeding vehicle ran over seven people in Charangahiya Belha village under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, where two are stated to be critical and have been referred to Bharaich for advanced care. The police have seized the vehicle, and its driver has been taken into custody.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and instructed administrative officials to extend all possible assistance to the injured. Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Singh said a group of devotees were watching a video outside a Durga Puja pandal near Charangahiya Belha village when a speeding vehicle suddenly ran over seven of them. "Three died on the spot, and the remaining were sent to the district memorial hospital for treatment. Some of them are critical," he added.