Three Killed, Four Injured As Car Rams Into E-Rickshaw In Haridwar

The mangled car following the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: Three people were killed, and four were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and an e-rickshaw on the Haridwar-Lanskar road near Katarpur village under Pathri police station of Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday, police said. Police said the accident took place when the car lost control and rammed into the e-rickshaw. The impact was so severe that two died on the spot, while one succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital nearby for treatment.