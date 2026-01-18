Three Killed, Four Injured As Car Rams Into E-Rickshaw In Haridwar
Published : January 18, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Haridwar: Three people were killed, and four were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and an e-rickshaw on the Haridwar-Lanskar road near Katarpur village under Pathri police station of Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday, police said.
Police said the accident took place when the car lost control and rammed into the e-rickshaw. The impact was so severe that two died on the spot, while one succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital nearby for treatment.
The sound of the collision alerted locals, who rushed to the spot and started rescuing the trapped passengers. The police were subsequently informed, who took the injured persons to the hospital. The driver of the car succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said. The deceased have been identified as Vikas Kumar of Ferupur, Charan Singh of Kaliyar Roorkee, and Muhammad of Nasirpur Khurd, they added.
Pathri police station in charge Manoj Nautiyal said the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the district hospital for autopsy. "An investigation into the incident has been launched. Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding was the cause of the accident. The families of the deceased have been informed, and both vehicles have been seized," he added.
