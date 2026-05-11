ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Vehicle Hits Motorcycle On Chittorgarh-Nimbahera Road In Rajasthan

Chittorgarh: Three people were tragically killed in a horrific road accident when the motorcycle they were riding in was hit by a vehicle on the Nimbahera-Chittorgarh road near Wonder underbridge in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Monday early morning, police said.

Nimbahera Sadar police station ASI Kailash Chandra Sharma said information about the incident was received at 3 am. "After reaching the spot near the Wonder underbridge, police found three people lying near the motorcycle. They were taken to the Nimbahera District Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead upon examination. Subsequently, the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, Sharma added.

The police are trying to identify the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle and are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the entire incident, Sharma added.