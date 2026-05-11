Three Killed As Vehicle Hits Motorcycle On Chittorgarh-Nimbahera Road In Rajasthan
Police said the deceased hailed from Jhalawar and Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa districts. They were working as paint labourers and reached Nimbahera a fortnight ago.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Chittorgarh: Three people were tragically killed in a horrific road accident when the motorcycle they were riding in was hit by a vehicle on the Nimbahera-Chittorgarh road near Wonder underbridge in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Monday early morning, police said.
Nimbahera Sadar police station ASI Kailash Chandra Sharma said information about the incident was received at 3 am. "After reaching the spot near the Wonder underbridge, police found three people lying near the motorcycle. They were taken to the Nimbahera District Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead upon examination. Subsequently, the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, Sharma added.
The police are trying to identify the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle and are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the entire incident, Sharma added.
Police recovered two mobile phones from the belongings of the victims and established their identities as Sher Singh, Rangul Singh and Govind Singh. Sher and Rangul hail from the Sunel police station area in Jhalawar, while Govind was from Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district. The trio worked as paint labourers in Nimbahera and had reached the area a fortnight ago, the ASI added.
Sharma said preliminary information from the victims' relatives was gathered from their mobile phones, which revealed that the trio had been residing in Nimbahera and working as wall putty applicators.
"They reached the Nimbahera area only about 15 days earlier. It remains unclear exactly where they were residing in the area, and further details are expected to emerge soon. The police have already informed the families of the victims and post-mortem examinations will be conducted once the reach. Further legal proceedings will be initiated based on that," he added.
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