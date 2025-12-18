ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Truck Rams Into Car Amid Dense Fog On Purvanchal Expressway

Azamgarh: Three persons, including a child, were killed and four were injured when a truck rammed into a car from the rear on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh due to poor visibility amid dense fog on Thursday morning. One of the injured has been admitted to a hospital due to a critical condition, police said.

The car with seven passengers from Alipur village in the Sardhana area of ​​Meerut was heading to Varanasi. Near milestone no. 254 on the expressway, a truck lost control and rammed the car from behind, leading to the instant death of Vikas (40), his son Prince (10) and another person whose identity is yet to be established due to its impact. Dolly (32), Anshika, son Kartik (12), and the car driver Satya sustained injury. Kartik is stated to be critical.

Soon after the incident, Mubarakpur Police Station house officer Shashimauli Pandey, along with his team and personnel from UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA), reached the spot for relief and rescue operations.