Three Killed As Truck Rams Into Car Amid Dense Fog On Purvanchal Expressway
Seven passengers from Alipur village in the Sardhana area of Meerut were travelling to Varanasi when the accident took place near milestone 254 in Azamgarh.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST
Azamgarh: Three persons, including a child, were killed and four were injured when a truck rammed into a car from the rear on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh due to poor visibility amid dense fog on Thursday morning. One of the injured has been admitted to a hospital due to a critical condition, police said.
The car with seven passengers from Alipur village in the Sardhana area of Meerut was heading to Varanasi. Near milestone no. 254 on the expressway, a truck lost control and rammed the car from behind, leading to the instant death of Vikas (40), his son Prince (10) and another person whose identity is yet to be established due to its impact. Dolly (32), Anshika, son Kartik (12), and the car driver Satya sustained injury. Kartik is stated to be critical.
Soon after the incident, Mubarakpur Police Station house officer Shashimauli Pandey, along with his team and personnel from UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA), reached the spot for relief and rescue operations.
CO Sadar Astha Jaiswal said, "The truck collided with a car due to dense fog on Thursday morning, in which three people died, and four others were injured. The victims were residents of Meerut and were travelling to Varanasi."
मेरठ से बनारस जा रहा एक वाहन कुहासे के कारण थाना मुबारकपुर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। सूचना पर थाना प्रभारी मुबारकपुर द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुँचकर घायलों को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल तथा मृतक को मोर्चरी हाउस भिजवाया गया। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की… pic.twitter.com/wPewJFDcZ3— AZAMGARH POLICE (@azamgarhpolice) December 18, 2025
On the other hand, the death toll in the multi-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura has risen to 19. District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told a news agency that four of the deceased have been identified, while DNA samples of the remaining victims have been collected and are being matched. "Nineteen people have lost their lives in the accident. Identification of four victims has been completed, and DNA samples of the remaining bodies have been taken," he added.
Singh said around 90 people were injured in the accident, most of whom have been discharged after treatment. "Only six injured persons are currently in hospitals undergoing treatment," he added.
The accident occurred on Tuesday when eight buses and two smaller vehicles collided on the expressway, triggering a massive fire. Several bodies were charred beyond recognition, making visual identification difficult and necessitating DNA profiling, officials said.
