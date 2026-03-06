Three Killed As Tipper Collides Head-On With Bus In Punjab's Nabha
The accident was caused by low visibility due to dense fog and the fault of a motorcyclist, said locals.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Nabha (Patiala): Three persons were killed while several sustained injuries after a sand-laden tipper collided head-on with a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus on Nabha-Bhadso road in Punjab's Patiala on Friday.
The tipper after colliding with the PRTC bus hit a motorcycle killing its rider and pillion on the spot, said locals. Police said, the driver of the bus was also killed in the mishap. The mishap occurred due to low visibility caused by dense fog and the fault of the motorcyclist.
Police said the PRTC enroute to Nabha from Khanna while the sand-laden tipper was going from Nabha towards Khanna.
The accident occurred in front of Lubana village on the Nabha-Bhadso road. Locals said the impact of the collision was so severe that the tipper driver was trapped inside the vehicle and people nearby had to extricate him with great difficulty.
The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Nabha in ambulances and by locals. Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann also rushed to the spot and expressed his condolences, terming the accident 'terrible'.
The motorcycle suddenly emerged in front of the tipper. "The tipper driver tried to save the motorcycle and hit the PRTC bus coming from the opposite direction", Mann said. A case has been registered and the incident is being investigated, said a police officer.
