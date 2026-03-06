ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Tipper Collides Head-On With Bus In Punjab's Nabha

Locals rescuing the driver of the tipper from the vehicle's cabin ( ETV Bharat )

Nabha (Patiala): Three persons were killed while several sustained injuries after a sand-laden tipper collided head-on with a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus on Nabha-Bhadso road in Punjab's Patiala on Friday.

The tipper after colliding with the PRTC bus hit a motorcycle killing its rider and pillion on the spot, said locals. Police said, the driver of the bus was also killed in the mishap. The mishap occurred due to low visibility caused by dense fog and the fault of the motorcyclist.

Police said the PRTC enroute to Nabha from Khanna while the sand-laden tipper was going from Nabha towards Khanna.