ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Violence: Three killed As Militants Attack Kuki village In Kangpokpi

Imphal: Three villagers, including two women, were killed and four others injured in an attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday, police officials said. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, in a social media post on Monday night, said that the government would not tolerate such violence.

“The culprits responsible for the killings will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land,” the Chief Minister warned. A police official in Imphal said that armed militants belonging to a suspected militant group opened indiscriminate fire at N. Teikhang, a Kuki-inhabited village in the mountainous Kangpokpi district, using sophisticated weapons, killing two people and injuring another. Several houses were also set ablaze during the attack. The heavy firing forced several villagers, including women and children, to flee their homes and take shelter in nearby forests, the official said. Security forces comprising Manipur Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) rushed to the area and launched operations to bring the situation under control. The attack came days after suspected militants ambushed a vehicle in the district, killing four Naga civilians and injuring another. Chief Minister Singh, who is now in Delhi, strongly condemned the incident.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote: “I strongly condemn the killing of three villagers, including two women and the injuries sustained by four others, including two women, at N. Teikhang village in Kangpokpi district today.” “I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The Government will not tolerate such violence. The culprits responsible for the killing will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land,” he said.

More than 20 people of both Naga and Kuki communities have been killed in separate firing incidents, and several houses have been burnt since violence broke out between the Naga and Kuki communities in the state in February this year.