ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Jeep Carrying Devotees Meets With An Accident In Nanded

A devotional trip turns deadly after a Commander jeep met with an accident in Nanded carrying devotees back to Telangana, killing three and seven injured ( ETV Bharat )

Nanded: A Commander Jeep carrying devotees, who were returning after visiting the Lord Mahadev temple in the Sahastrakund area, met with an accident. This occurred on the occasion of the third 'Shravani Monday'. The driver of this Mahindra Commander jeep suddenly lost control and crashed into a roadside tree, killing three people.

Seven others sustained serious injuries in the accident. Preliminary information indicates that the accident occurred around 7:00 PM on August 31, near Totamba Ghat in the Sahastrakund area of ​​Kinwat Taluka. The impact of the accident was so severe that it wrecked the jeep as it rolled some distance.

Tragedy struck pilgrims

According to preliminary information, a group of devotees from Pardi in the Kuber Mandal of Telangana had visited the famous Kailas Hill near Sahastrakund in Kinwat Taluka to offer prayers to Lord Mahadev during the holy month of Shravan. After offering their prayers, the devotees were returning to their village in a Mahindra Commander jeep. The speeding jeep veered off the road and crashed violently into a tree.

Chaos prevails