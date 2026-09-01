Three Killed As Jeep Carrying Devotees Meets With An Accident In Nanded
A sombre atmosphere prevailed in the Totamba Ghat area for some time following the accident.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Nanded: A Commander Jeep carrying devotees, who were returning after visiting the Lord Mahadev temple in the Sahastrakund area, met with an accident. This occurred on the occasion of the third 'Shravani Monday'. The driver of this Mahindra Commander jeep suddenly lost control and crashed into a roadside tree, killing three people.
Seven others sustained serious injuries in the accident. Preliminary information indicates that the accident occurred around 7:00 PM on August 31, near Totamba Ghat in the Sahastrakund area of Kinwat Taluka. The impact of the accident was so severe that it wrecked the jeep as it rolled some distance.
Tragedy struck pilgrims
According to preliminary information, a group of devotees from Pardi in the Kuber Mandal of Telangana had visited the famous Kailas Hill near Sahastrakund in Kinwat Taluka to offer prayers to Lord Mahadev during the holy month of Shravan. After offering their prayers, the devotees were returning to their village in a Mahindra Commander jeep. The speeding jeep veered off the road and crashed violently into a tree.
Chaos prevails
After this accident, loud shouts and cries of distress erupted at the scene. The passengers who were trapped inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries. Hearing the loud sound of the crash, locals residents rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. With the help of the locals, the injured were extricated from the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Tum Sailu, Tum Gaurabai, and Awala Gangadhar.
Police investigations
Islapur police team rushed to the scene after receiving news of the accident. They conducted a panchnama, inspected the accident site and examined the damaged vehicle. They have begun investigations to determine the reason the driver lost control. They assessed the condition of the ghat road and studied other technical factors.
A sombre atmosphere prevailed in the Totamba Ghat area for some time following the accident. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended upon Pardi village in Telangana after the residents heard news of the three deaths. The families of the deceased are devastated by this immense loss, while relatives of the injured devotees are anxious about their condition.
The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chandrashekhar Kadam stated, "The exact cause of the accident would be determined after detailed investigations."