ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As House Collapses While Being Lifted With Hydraulic Jacks In Punjab's Barnala

Barnala: Three workers died when a double storey house, being lifted by erecting hydraulic jacks, caved in at Pharwahi village in Barnala district of Punjab on Sunday.

Locals said the sound of the house collapsing could be heard from a distance. They said as soon as the house collapsed, locals gathered at the spot and announcements were made for help from loudspeakers of the local Gurudwara Sahib for assistance in rescue. ASI Amarjit Singh said a police team rushed to the village and with the help of locals started a rescue operation.

After great difficulty, three workers were pulled out and rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The old two storey house belonged to one Vishal Kumar of the village. He had hired a contractor for lifting the house and four workers were engaged in the job.