Three Killed As House Collapses While Being Lifted With Hydraulic Jacks In Punjab's Barnala
Four workers were engaged in lifting the house of whom three died. The fourth worker had left for his home on Saturday.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Barnala: Three workers died when a double storey house, being lifted by erecting hydraulic jacks, caved in at Pharwahi village in Barnala district of Punjab on Sunday.
Locals said the sound of the house collapsing could be heard from a distance. They said as soon as the house collapsed, locals gathered at the spot and announcements were made for help from loudspeakers of the local Gurudwara Sahib for assistance in rescue. ASI Amarjit Singh said a police team rushed to the village and with the help of locals started a rescue operation.
After great difficulty, three workers were pulled out and rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The old two storey house belonged to one Vishal Kumar of the village. He had hired a contractor for lifting the house and four workers were engaged in the job.
The labourers were working till late in the evening and used to sleep at the place. Luckily, one of the workers had left for his home on Saturday.
Village sarpanch Jagsir Singh said the mishap occurred at 4:15 am. Locals said the local administration did little and most of the rescue work was done by the police and the villagers.
Jagsir said the mishap may have occurred due to heavy rain accompanied with wind which might have tilted the house a bit. He said the families of the deceased must be compensated. Local MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon said he will do his best to ensure the families of the deceased workers are compensated.
A police officer said the mishap will be investigated and anyone found guilty of negligence will be taken to task.
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