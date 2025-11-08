ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Balcony Of Flat Collapses In Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack: At least three persons including a five-year-old child were killed and several others injured after the balcony of a flat collapsed at Manisahu Chowk in Buxi Bazaar in Cuttack on Saturday.

The incident took place at Mani Sahu Chhak in the city, and all the affected persons belong to one family and were staying at an asbestos-roofed house close to the old apartment. "The balcony of the apartment fell on our house. My husband, son and grandson died in the incident," said the woman of the house.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Jalil (60), Abdul Zaheed (30), and Abdul Mujahid (5). The injured persons were undergoing treatment at the hospital.