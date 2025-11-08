Three Killed As Balcony Of Flat Collapses In Odisha's Cuttack
Two others sustained critical injuries in the mishap and are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 9:13 PM IST|
Updated : November 8, 2025 at 9:40 PM IST
Cuttack: At least three persons including a five-year-old child were killed and several others injured after the balcony of a flat collapsed at Manisahu Chowk in Buxi Bazaar in Cuttack on Saturday.
The incident took place at Mani Sahu Chhak in the city, and all the affected persons belong to one family and were staying at an asbestos-roofed house close to the old apartment. "The balcony of the apartment fell on our house. My husband, son and grandson died in the incident," said the woman of the house.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Jalil (60), Abdul Zaheed (30), and Abdul Mujahid (5). The injured persons were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Fire Service personnel rescued all six persons and took them to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead, police said. The locals alleged that the building was earlier declared unsafe by city authorities. However, despite repeated warnings, it was neither demolished nor vacated, they alleged.
In August this year, following a directive of the Orissa High Court, the additional district magistrate (ADM)-cum-nodal officer, Cuttack, had submitted a comprehensive report, highlighting the identification of 221 unsafe buildings in Cuttack city.
The report was filed in compliance with the High Court’s instructions to take urgent steps regarding structurally compromised buildings. Taking the report on record on Thursday, the division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh had fixed the next date of hearing on the matter for September 18, 2025, and directed the ADM to submit by then an affidavit updating the court on the progress of vacation, removal, and demolition of the unsafe structures.
