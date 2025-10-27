ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed After Truck Falls Into Ravine In Uttarakhand

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Three people were killed in a horrific road accident on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the Devprayag area of ​​Tehri district in Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred after the pickup truck they were travelling in fell into a deep ravine near Tota Valley. Devprayag Police Station in-charge LS Butola said Babli Kaur, a resident of Doiwala in Dehradun district, approached the Bachelikhal police post on Monday, October 27, and reported that her son Mohan Singh, pickup driver Praveen Rathore, and Tara Chandra had left for Gopeshwar on the night of October 25 with buckets of paint from the Asian Paints warehouse in Kuanwala, Dehradun.

According to Babli Kaur, her son Mohan Singh was supposed to reach Gopeshwar in Chamoli district on the morning of October 26, but it did not happen. She told the police that her son Mohan had not picked up the phone initially, and later his phone was switched off.