Three Killed After Truck Falls Into Ravine In Uttarakhand
Police and SDRF launched a joint search operation and recovered bodies of the three victims from the ditch.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 10:09 PM IST
Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Three people were killed in a horrific road accident on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the Devprayag area of Tehri district in Uttarakhand.
The incident occurred after the pickup truck they were travelling in fell into a deep ravine near Tota Valley. Devprayag Police Station in-charge LS Butola said Babli Kaur, a resident of Doiwala in Dehradun district, approached the Bachelikhal police post on Monday, October 27, and reported that her son Mohan Singh, pickup driver Praveen Rathore, and Tara Chandra had left for Gopeshwar on the night of October 25 with buckets of paint from the Asian Paints warehouse in Kuanwala, Dehradun.
According to Babli Kaur, her son Mohan Singh was supposed to reach Gopeshwar in Chamoli district on the morning of October 26, but it did not happen. She told the police that her son Mohan had not picked up the phone initially, and later his phone was switched off.
According to Kaur, her son's last location was tracked at Saknidhar. Subsequently, she rushed there in search of her son. Upon receiving the information, SI Deepak Lingwal, in charge of the Bachelikhaal police outpost, along with personnel and family members, reached Saknidhar but could not trace them.
Following this, the police team proceeded towards Kodiyala. Then, on the way, the police noticed two broken parapets near the Tota Valley. Upon looking down into the ravine, the police team found scattered paint materials, as well as a pickup truck and its parts, in the approximately 250-meter-deep ravine. The police immediately called the SDRF to the scene.
Police and SDRF launched a joint search operation. The bodies of the three individuals were recovered from the ditch. Later, the deceased were identified as Mohan, Praveen and Tara.
Read more