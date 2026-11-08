ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed After Train Hits Fighting Couple And Rescuers In Rajasthan

Bikaner: At least three people were killed, and one was critically injured after a train ran over them in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place when two men tried to rescue a couple who reached the railway track while arguing, resulting in the accident, they said.

Following the incident, the train was forced to halt, with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police teams also rushing to the accident site.

Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Singh Rathore said that a domestic dispute escalated, leading the husband and wife onto the railway tracks.

“Two bystanders attempted to intervene and save the couple. Suddenly, an oncoming train struck the couple and one of the rescuers. The impact was so severe that it killed all three on the spot,” he said.

Rathore said one of the victims was identified as Sanjeet Mochi, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga district. The identities of the other two deceased have not yet been established.

“The bodies have been moved to the mortuary as we work to identify them and the injured survivor. We are also investigating the nature of the domestic dispute and the circumstances that led the couple onto the tracks, including the exact sequence of the rescue attempt,” he said.