Three Killed After Train Hits Fighting Couple And Rescuers In Rajasthan
Three people were killed instantly in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Sunday after a train struck a quarrelling couple and a bystander trying to save them.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Bikaner: At least three people were killed, and one was critically injured after a train ran over them in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place when two men tried to rescue a couple who reached the railway track while arguing, resulting in the accident, they said.
Following the incident, the train was forced to halt, with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police teams also rushing to the accident site.
Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Singh Rathore said that a domestic dispute escalated, leading the husband and wife onto the railway tracks.
“Two bystanders attempted to intervene and save the couple. Suddenly, an oncoming train struck the couple and one of the rescuers. The impact was so severe that it killed all three on the spot,” he said.
Rathore said one of the victims was identified as Sanjeet Mochi, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga district. The identities of the other two deceased have not yet been established.
“The bodies have been moved to the mortuary as we work to identify them and the injured survivor. We are also investigating the nature of the domestic dispute and the circumstances that led the couple onto the tracks, including the exact sequence of the rescue attempt,” he said.
Meanwhile, the incident triggered a wave of mourning in Bikaner on the day of Diwali.
Similar recent incident in Andhra
On September 23, at least four students were killed, and another sustained critical injuries after they were struck by the Rajyarani Express at Burma Colony near Tekkali in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.
Five students were walking on the railway track and failed to notice the approaching express train and were mowed down.
The deceased were identified as Visakha Rao, Dileep Kumar, Shiva, and Sarath Kumar. They were coming to Tekkali from Naupada by walking on the track. Another student, Salmon Raju, who was injured in the incident, was rescued and immediately shifted to the hospital.
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