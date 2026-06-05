3 Killed After Assailants Attack Village In Kangpokpi In Manipur; Kuki Inpi Manipur Condemns It
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the attack, calling it 'heinous and cowardly'.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Imphal: Three people, including a woman, were killed after armed assailants launched an attack at a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early on Friday, officials said. At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 AM at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district, they said.
The three died amid an exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas, an official said.
The deceased were identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip. Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the attack, calling it "heinous and cowardly".
"The deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians is completely unacceptable, and the government will not spare those responsible for this barbaric act," Singh said in a statement.
The CM also directed the state police and other security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators at the earliest and enhance security in vulnerable areas, and asked authorities concerned to provide necessary relief to the affected families, it said. Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen said those responsible for the attack will be dealt with as per law.
"The killing of three innocent persons and the burning of homes by unknown armed miscreants is a tragic and unacceptable act. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have been affected. The government is taking this incident very seriously. Necessary steps are being taken, and those responsible will be dealt with as per law. The safety and security of our people remain our priority," she said in a statement.
Kipgen also appealed to people to remain calm and “not be provoked by those who seek to create fear and division”.
Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, vehemently condemned the barbaric attack perpetrated by heavily armed cadres of NSCN-IM and its proxy ZUF (K) at Loibol Khullen in Kangpokpi District.
"Kuki Inpi Manipur unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights. The deliberate targeting of civilians and the destruction of homes can never be justified under any circumstances," KIM said in a statement.
"KIM extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expresses its unwavering solidarity with the affected residents of Loibol Khullen Village. The loss of innocent lives and the devastation suffered by the villagers have caused immeasurable grief to the entire Kuki-Zo community, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy," it said.
According to the statement, Kuki Inpi Manipur calls upon the Centre and the concerned security agencies to immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure that justice is delivered without delay.
"The authorities must also take urgent measures to safeguard vulnerable villages and prevent further attacks on innocent civilians. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be held fully accountable, and every effort must be made to uphold the rule of law and protect the lives and properties of innocent people. Kuki Inpi Manipur shall not be held responsible for any consequences arising from this heinous crime against our people," it added.