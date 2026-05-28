ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Three Killed, 13 Injured In Truck-Minibus Head-On Collision In Bikaner

Bikaner: A horrific road accident in Nokha town of Rajasthan's Bikaner district early Thursday claimed three lives and left 13 others injured, shattering the happiness of several families.

The accident occurred near a petrol pump on Nagaur Road when a Tempo Traveller minibus returning from a religious trip collided head-on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged, triggering panic and chaos at the scene.

Nokha Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj said police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the accident. With the help of local residents, rescue and relief operations were carried out. Traffic movement on the route remained affected for some time after the accident.

According to police, the minibus was returning to Bikaner from Nagaur, while the truck was heading towards Nagaur from Bikaner. The two vehicles collided head-on near the petrol pump. Police said the passengers travelling in the minibus had gone on a religious trip and were returning after visiting the Shrinathji temple.

The driver of the minibus, Mohammad Arif, along with two passengers, died on the spot in the accident. All injured passengers were immediately shifted to Nokha Community Health Centre (CHC), while the bodies of the deceased were kept in the mortuary of CHC Nokha.