ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Haryana's Sirsa

Sirsa: At least three people were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle before losing control and crashing into a tractor-trolley carrying labourers near Malleka village in Haryana’s Sirsa on Thursday morning, police said.

According to eywitnesses, the accident was so severe that all three persons, including the motorcyclist, died on the spot, while five of the injured persons received critical injuries.

Soon after the accident, passersby immediately informed the police. They rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. “The injured were brought to Sirsa Civil Hospital, where the condition of five is reported to be serious,” said an official.

Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the accident to ascertain the circumstances of the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.