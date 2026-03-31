Three Kids Killed As Mound Collapses In Rajasthan's Sikar
Police said four children were playing in a field near Ganeri village and dug a tunnel-like structure under the mound when it came down suddenly.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Sikar (Nechhwa): Three children were killed after getting buried under the debris of an earthen mound in Ganeri village under the Nechhwa police station limits in Rajasthan's Sikar, police said on Tuesday. A fourth child, who was playing with the trio, had a miraculous escape, they added.
Nechhwa police station house officer Kailash Chand said all the deceased are aged between 10 and 14 years, and the incident took place when they were playing. Four children were playing in a field near Ganeri village around 12:30 pm on Monday, near an earthen mound there, approximately three-four feet high. While playing, they dug a tunnel-like structure beneath the mound, he added.
"Holash Meghwal (10), Gautam Saini (14), and Deepesh Nayak (12) had entered the tunnel. Their fourth child, Krishna, was standing outside at the entrance when the earthen mound collapsed suddenly, burying the trio under the debris. The bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem," Chand added.
As the earth collapsed, Krishna also found his feet trapped in the soil. However, he first attempted to clear the earth and pull his friends out. But upon realising he could not succeed alone, he began to scream for help. Hearing him, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and immediately initiated rescue operations.
Meanwhile, a team from the Nechhwa police station also reached the site, cleared the debris and pulled the three children out. When they were rushed to the nearby hospital, doctors pronounced them dead.
Villagers said Holash's father, Nanuram, had passed away just about a year ago, and the family's financial condition is precarious. Deepesh's father had died by suicide approximately two years ago. Both Holash and Deepesh were studying at a government school.
Villagers have appealed to the administration to provide appropriate compensation to the affected families, citing their dire economic circumstances.
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