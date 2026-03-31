ETV Bharat / state

Three Kids Killed As Mound Collapses In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar (Nechhwa): Three children were killed after getting buried under the debris of an earthen mound in Ganeri village under the Nechhwa police station limits in Rajasthan's Sikar, police said on Tuesday. A fourth child, who was playing with the trio, had a miraculous escape, they added.

Nechhwa police station house officer Kailash Chand said all the deceased are aged between 10 and 14 years, and the incident took place when they were playing. Four children were playing in a field near Ganeri village around 12:30 pm on Monday, near an earthen mound there, approximately three-four feet high. While playing, they dug a tunnel-like structure beneath the mound, he added.

"Holash Meghwal (10), Gautam Saini (14), and Deepesh Nayak (12) had entered the tunnel. Their fourth child, Krishna, was standing outside at the entrance when the earthen mound collapsed suddenly, burying the trio under the debris. The bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem," Chand added.

As the earth collapsed, Krishna also found his feet trapped in the soil. However, he first attempted to clear the earth and pull his friends out. But upon realising he could not succeed alone, he began to scream for help. Hearing him, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and immediately initiated rescue operations.