Three Kids Drown As Bihar Man Throws Them Into Canal Over Dispute With Wife
Police said Rambabu Yadav had frequent arguments with Lalita Devi over the birth of a baby girl five months ago, as he desired a son.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
West Champaran: Three children drowned in a canal in Bihar's West Champaran after their father allegedly threw them along with their mother into it following a domestic dispute, police said on Tuesday. The wife managed to save herself and reach her maternal home, they added.
The incident occurred in Ward No. 4 of Bhangha under Lohiyariya Panchayat in the Chanpatia block of Bettiah city. It has been learnt that Lalita Devi, wife of the accused Rambabu Yadav, gave birth to a baby girl five months ago. He allegedly desired a son and frequently assaulted his wife over it.
A dispute started between the couple on Tuesday morning, which escalated to the point when Rambabu left the house in a fit of rage, taking Lalita and their three children to the Sugauli branch of the Tirhut Canal, about 1.5 kilometres away. Finding a secluded spot, he allegedly pushed Lalita into the canal first. As the water level was approximately four to five feet, she began to drown.
Subsequently, Rambabu also threw his six-year-old girl, a five-month-old girl, and a four-year-old boy into the canal. Although Lalita managed to get out of the canal and go straight to her maternal home, the three drowned, the family members said.
Personnel from the Kumarbagh police station initiated a search operation for the children and traced their bodies after about four hours. Later, they were sent for post-mortem. "The police are investigating the matter. The accused is on the run since the incident, and a search has been launched for him," Bettiah Sadar SDPO Ajit Kumar said.
Sudama Yadav, brother of Lalita, told the police that following the dispute, Lalita wanted to go to her parental home when Rambabu forcibly took her and the children away with him.
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