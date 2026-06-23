ETV Bharat / state

Three Kids Drown As Bihar Man Throws Them Into Canal Over Dispute With Wife

West Champaran: Three children drowned in a canal in Bihar's West Champaran after their father allegedly threw them along with their mother into it following a domestic dispute, police said on Tuesday. The wife managed to save herself and reach her maternal home, they added.

The incident occurred in Ward No. 4 of Bhangha under Lohiyariya Panchayat in the Chanpatia block of Bettiah city. It has been learnt that Lalita Devi, wife of the accused Rambabu Yadav, gave birth to a baby girl five months ago. He allegedly desired a son and frequently assaulted his wife over it.

A dispute started between the couple on Tuesday morning, which escalated to the point when Rambabu left the house in a fit of rage, taking Lalita and their three children to the Sugauli branch of the Tirhut Canal, about 1.5 kilometres away. Finding a secluded spot, he allegedly pushed Lalita into the canal first. As the water level was approximately four to five feet, she began to drown.