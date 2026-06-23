Three Kg Gold Recovered From Nadia Residence Of Ex-TMC MLA's Close Aide
Bidhannagar North police said Nadia Zila Parishad member Tina Bhowmik's assets grew disproportionately alongside her meteoric rise in politics since joining the party in 2019.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Tehatta: Approximately three kg of gold was recovered by personnel from the Bidhannagar North police station during a raid at the residence of a close associate of former Trinamool Congress MLA Sabyasachi Dutta on Tuesday in the Tehatta subdivision of West Bengal's Nadia, police said on Tuesday.
Tina Bhowmik, a member of the Nadia Zilla Parishad, has been served a notice by the police to appear at the Bidhannagar North PS on Thursday.
Police received information that her assets grew disproportionately alongside her ascendancy in politics. Following the interrogation of Dutta, who has been arrested recently, a raid was conducted at Bhowmik's residence, and the humongous amount of gold was recovered.
Bhowmik's meteoric rise in the Trinamool Congress began in 2019, soon after joining the party. Subsequently, Dutta was frequently seen participating in events at her home or in political programs organised under her initiative. She has also held various responsibilities within the party's women's wing in the district.
Police sources said searches were initially conducted at Bhowmik's paternal home in Karimpur, followed by her in-laws' house in Nazirpur. ETV Bharat tried to contact Bhowmik over the phone, but she didn't respond.
Dutta was arrested on June 8 on charges of extortion amounting to crores of rupees. He was granted police custody by a court for further interrogation on various allegations against him.
Several former state ministers and elected representatives have been arrested by the police since the BJP formed government. Ujjal Biswas, a former minister, was arrested for illegally hoarding government relief material. Likewise, Nabadwip Municipality chairman Biman Krishna Saha was also arrested on similar charges.
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