ETV Bharat / state

Three Kg Gold Recovered From Nadia Residence Of Ex-TMC MLA's Close Aide

Sabyasachi Dutta (in kurta) at an event in Tina Bhowmik's (extreme right) residence. ( ETV Bharat )

Tehatta: Approximately three kg of gold was recovered by personnel from the Bidhannagar North police station during a raid at the residence of a close associate of former Trinamool Congress MLA Sabyasachi Dutta on Tuesday in the Tehatta subdivision of West Bengal's Nadia, police said on Tuesday.

Tina Bhowmik, a member of the Nadia Zilla Parishad, has been served a notice by the police to appear at the Bidhannagar North PS on Thursday.

Police received information that her assets grew disproportionately alongside her ascendancy in politics. Following the interrogation of Dutta, who has been arrested recently, a raid was conducted at Bhowmik's residence, and the humongous amount of gold was recovered.