ETV Bharat / state

Three Key Departments Of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Receive International ISO Certification

Every day, lakhs of devotees come to visit Shirdi for to offer their prayers. The Sansthan’s administrative machinery works round-the-clock to manage the growing number of devotees and ensure the smooth provision of services like darshan scheduling, security, accommodation, and meals.

"There are forty departments that function under SSST very efficiently. The staff works hard and passionately, and this certification actually celebrates their efforts," he said.

SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar congratulated the concerned officers and staff members on this achievement and appreciated their efforts.

These three departments operating under the SSST are their Security, Sai Temple, and Public Relations. This ISO certification is in recognition of their excellent operational methods, disciplined planning, transparent service, and effective implementation of established standards.

Shirdi: In a significant development, three key departments of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi on Tuesday received International ISO Certification. This is yet another achievement of SSST, which highlights the immense efforts of their administration and service management.

The Sanstha has a workforce of approximately 6,300 staff, comprising both officers and staff who manage the extensive operations across 40 diverse departments. Many employees view their work not as jobs but more as a form of service to Saibaba.

Three key departments of Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan have received international ISO certification on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

Gadilkar specified, "For the last over one-and-a-half years, the security department has helped to return valuable and personal items of devotees who have visited the temple. Devotees leave behind, forget or miss their items. All these items worth Rs 96 lakh have been returned dutifully to the devotees who reported to have lost them. The certification team took cognisance of their duty and diligence."

"The temple manages the daily footfall and the management of the devotees. Looking at the maintenance of the Temple premises, daily management and the numerous events organized regularly, they have received certification. Last, our PR department that handles management of VIPs, Press visits and all other formalities, which they feel have been executed excellently," Gadlikar said.

Previous ISO certification

Previously, the Sai Prasadalaya (dining hall) received an ISO certification in 2010. The Sai Prasadalaya is recognised as the largest free food distribution centre in Asia. The SSST arranges meals at this Prasadalaya for the lakhs of devotees. On average, 40,000 to 45,000 devotees are offered meals at the Sai Prasadalaya on a daily basis.

During important Hindu festivals or important days for Sai temple, there are even larger crowds of devotees who throng to this place and their number surges to 80,000 and 90,000.

Meanwhile, the Sansthan's sanitation system also received ISO certification in 2014, in recognition of the excellent cleanliness maintained in the Saibaba temple complex. Additionally, the Sai Ashram Bhaktaniwas, Sai Prasad Bhaktaniwas, and Dwaravati Bhaktaniwas have also secured ISO certification for meeting cleanliness and management standards.

Periodic reviews are conducted to ensure consistent compliance with ISO certification criteria. Officials from the certifying body visit Shirdi to inspect cleanliness, management, service protocols, and adherence to prescribed standards across SSST's various departments. Subsequently, the ISO certification is renewed following the requisite procedures. The cost associated with renewing the ISO certification was borne by Keshumurthy, a Sai devotee from Bengaluru.