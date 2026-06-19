Three Kashmir Engineers Develop AI Tool To Preserve Native Language In Digital Age
The researchers unveiled an AI-powered system designed to add missing diacritics, the small marks used in Kashmiri’s Perso-Arabic script that help determine pronunciation and meaning.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 19, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Three young engineers of Kashmir have developed an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model aimed at solving a long-standing challenge in the Kashmiri language by automatically restoring missing diacritical marks in digital text.
The researchers, Haq Nawaz Malik, Nahfid Nissar and Faizan Iqbal, have unveiled “Koshur Diacritizer”, an AI-powered system designed to add missing diacritics, the small marks used in Kashmiri’s Perso-Arabic script that help determine pronunciation and meaning.
The project and its findings have been published in a research paper titled “Koshur Diacritizer: A Byte-Level Sequence-to-Sequence Model for Kashmiri Diacritic Restoration.”
According to the researchers, Kashmiri relies heavily on diacritical (pronunciation marks) to represent short vowels and other phonetic distinctions. However, these marks are often omitted in digital communication, online content and archived text and that not only makes it difficult to interpret words but also creates challenges for language technology applications.
The researchers said the absence of diacritics affects technologies such as text-to-speech systems, machine translation and speech recognition tools.
To address the issue, the team developed an AI model based on Google’s ByT5 architecture and trained it on more than 23,700 aligned Kashmiri sentence pairs. The dataset, one of the largest publicly available resources of its kind for Kashmiri, was also released as open source to support future language technology research.
The paper states that the model achieved promising results on test data, recording a diacritic error rate of 0.2012 and a word error rate of 0.2159. Human evaluation by native Kashmiri linguistic experts found an average accuracy of 77.5 per cent.
Malik, an AI researcher at the Machine Intelligence and Signal Processing Network (MISN) Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, said the work is part of broader efforts to strengthen artificial intelligence tools for low-resource languages such as Kashmiri.
Malik, a graduate of BITS Pilani, works on large language models, speech recognition systems and multimodal AI technologies. Reflecting on the project, he said the team wanted to create resources that could help preserve and digitize Kashmiri while making it more accessible for future AI applications.
Nahfid, who is a software engineer at Bengaluru-based Nbyula and a graduate of Andhra Pradesh’s KL University, said the problem of missing diacritics has affected Kashmiri users for years.
“Kashmiri text needs diacritics for meaning and pronunciation, but digital platforms often just drop them. It's a huge problem for the language. We just open-sourced Koshur Diacritizer, an AI model to restore them automatically. It feels like a crucial step for the community,” he said.
The third member of the team, Iqbal, is a software engineer and open-source contributor with GirlScript Summer of Code. A graduate of Lovely Professional University (LPU) and a state-level Wushu champion, Iqbal said making advanced language technology freely available was a key objective of the project.
According to the researchers, Kashmiri remains one of the least-resourced languages in the field of natural language processing, with limited datasets and digital tools available for developers and researchers. The newly released model and dataset are expected to support future work in speech technology, machine translation, text normalization and educational applications.
The team said that they have “publicly released the model, dataset and source code to encourage further research and development for the Kashmiri language ecosystem.”
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