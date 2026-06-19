ETV Bharat / state

Three Kashmir Engineers Develop AI Tool To Preserve Native Language In Digital Age

Srinagar: Three young engineers of Kashmir have developed an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model aimed at solving a long-standing challenge in the Kashmiri language by automatically restoring missing diacritical marks in digital text.

The researchers, Haq Nawaz Malik, Nahfid Nissar and Faizan Iqbal, have unveiled “Koshur Diacritizer”, an AI-powered system designed to add missing diacritics, the small marks used in Kashmiri’s Perso-Arabic script that help determine pronunciation and meaning.

The project and its findings have been published in a research paper titled “Koshur Diacritizer: A Byte-Level Sequence-to-Sequence Model for Kashmiri Diacritic Restoration.”

According to the researchers, Kashmiri relies heavily on diacritical (pronunciation marks) to represent short vowels and other phonetic distinctions. However, these marks are often omitted in digital communication, online content and archived text and that not only makes it difficult to interpret words but also creates challenges for language technology applications.

The researchers said the absence of diacritics affects technologies such as text-to-speech systems, machine translation and speech recognition tools.

To address the issue, the team developed an AI model based on Google’s ByT5 architecture and trained it on more than 23,700 aligned Kashmiri sentence pairs. The dataset, one of the largest publicly available resources of its kind for Kashmiri, was also released as open source to support future language technology research.

The paper states that the model achieved promising results on test data, recording a diacritic error rate of 0.2012 and a word error rate of 0.2159. Human evaluation by native Kashmiri linguistic experts found an average accuracy of 77.5 per cent.