Three Juveniles Among Four Arrested For Rape, Murder Of 16-Year-Old Girl In Delhi
Delhi police arrested four persons, including three minors, for the alleged gang-rape and murder of the girl in Swaroop Nagar area, reports Manoj Singh.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested four persons, including three juveniles, for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl before dumping her body in a forest area, officials said on Friday.
The incident came to light in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar last week after police found an unidentifiable, highly decomposed body in an open field. Police said the remains were in extremely bad condition, and hence they started local surveillance, gathered CCTV footage and checked missing persons records to establish her identity. The victim’s family had lodged a missing person complaint in a local police station earlier this week after she failed to return home despite an extensive search.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northwest Delhi, Shobhit D. Saxena said the arrested persons include three minors, aged 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old youth. “We interrogated all the accused, and during sustained questioning they confessed to the murder. After the crime, they had concealed the body in the mud,” he said.
Initial probe revealed that the victim had gone to meet a friend, who is one of the accused. That friend then called three associates to join the group. “The four accused had consumed alcohol before taking the girl to the forest, where they gang-raped her and stabbed her multiple times,” said a police officer.
Investigators zeroed in on the suspects after spotting a suspicious, unnumbered commercial tempo near the forest on CCTV. “We tracked the vehicle’s movements, which led to the suspects. During the probe, we found that the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offence,” they said.
A joint team of police, forensic and technical experts is currently examining the crime scene and local surveillance data. “The accused are being interrogated further to recover the murder weapon and establish the exact sequence of events. It will help determine individual roles in the crime,” police said.
Officials said the three juvenile accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the adult accused faces formal charges in court. Further investigation is ongoing.
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