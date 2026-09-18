ETV Bharat / state

Three Juveniles Among Four Arrested For Rape, Murder Of 16-Year-Old Girl In Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested four persons, including three juveniles, for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl before dumping her body in a forest area, officials said on Friday.

The incident came to light in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar last week after police found an unidentifiable, highly decomposed body in an open field. Police said the remains were in extremely bad condition, and hence they started local surveillance, gathered CCTV footage and checked missing persons records to establish her identity. The victim’s family had lodged a missing person complaint in a local police station earlier this week after she failed to return home despite an extensive search.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northwest Delhi, Shobhit D. Saxena said the arrested persons include three minors, aged 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old youth. “We interrogated all the accused, and during sustained questioning they confessed to the murder. After the crime, they had concealed the body in the mud,” he said.

Initial probe revealed that the victim had gone to meet a friend, who is one of the accused. That friend then called three associates to join the group. “The four accused had consumed alcohol before taking the girl to the forest, where they gang-raped her and stabbed her multiple times,” said a police officer.