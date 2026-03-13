Three Bihar Doctors Suspended Over Alleged Post-Mortem Report Manipulation In Custodial Death Case
According to the allegations, the doctors intentionally omitted crucial findings from the post-mortem report and concealed blood stains while preparing the report.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 1:52 AM IST
Jamui: Three doctors of Jamui Sadar Hospital in Bihar have been suspended for allegedly concealing crucial facts in a post-mortem report related to a death in police custody. The Health Department has suspended Dr. Syed Naushad Ahmad, Deputy Superintendent of Jamui Sadar Hospital, along with two medical officers, Dr. Devendra Kumar and Dr. Nagendra Kumar, with immediate effect. The action follows serious allegations that the doctors manipulated details in the post-mortem report of a man who died in police custody.
On February 22, 2020, Sidhu Koda, also known as Munshi Da, a resident of Nehaldih in the Chakai area, died in police custody. According to the allegations, the doctors intentionally omitted crucial findings from the post-mortem report and concealed blood stains while preparing the report.
A judicial inquiry conducted by a magistrate in Jamui exposed the alleged irregularities. The report stated that blood was coming from the victim’s nose, ears and mouth and that there were cut marks on the body. However, the doctors reportedly failed to mention these injuries in the post-mortem report.
The inquiry also found that established procedures were ignored during the autopsy. No independent external witness was recorded during the post-mortem, and the exact cause of death was not clearly stated in the report.
When the matter reached the NHRC in New Delhi, the commission took serious note of the alleged negligence. In an order dated October 29, 2025, the NHRC directed authorities to initiate strict disciplinary action against the medical team responsible for altering the report.
Following these directions, the Bihar Health Department issued a suspension order on March 10, 2026. The three doctors have been suspended under provisions of the Bihar Government Servants (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 2005. During the suspension period, their headquarters will remain the Health Department office in Patna, and they will receive only subsistence allowance.
Officials said the suspension is only the beginning, and a detailed departmental inquiry will be conducted into the serious allegations against the doctors. The order confirming the action was issued by Upendra Ram, Under Secretary in the state government, after approval from the competent authority.
Read More: