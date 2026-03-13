ETV Bharat / state

Three Bihar Doctors Suspended Over Alleged Post-Mortem Report Manipulation In Custodial Death Case

Jamui: Three doctors of Jamui Sadar Hospital in Bihar have been suspended for allegedly concealing crucial facts in a post-mortem report related to a death in police custody. The Health Department has suspended Dr. Syed Naushad Ahmad, Deputy Superintendent of Jamui Sadar Hospital, along with two medical officers, Dr. Devendra Kumar and Dr. Nagendra Kumar, with immediate effect. The action follows serious allegations that the doctors manipulated details in the post-mortem report of a man who died in police custody.

On February 22, 2020, Sidhu Koda, also known as Munshi Da, a resident of Nehaldih in the Chakai area, died in police custody. According to the allegations, the doctors intentionally omitted crucial findings from the post-mortem report and concealed blood stains while preparing the report.

A judicial inquiry conducted by a magistrate in Jamui exposed the alleged irregularities. The report stated that blood was coming from the victim’s nose, ears and mouth and that there were cut marks on the body. However, the doctors reportedly failed to mention these injuries in the post-mortem report.

The inquiry also found that established procedures were ignored during the autopsy. No independent external witness was recorded during the post-mortem, and the exact cause of death was not clearly stated in the report.