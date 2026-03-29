ETV Bharat / state

Three Jail Officials Suspended After Inmates Release Videos From Central Prison

Bengaluru: Three prison officials have been suspended in connection with videos allegedly recorded and released by under-trial prisoners from inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, officials said on Sunday.

In the videos that were released by a news portal, the prisoners purportedly targeted the Director General of Police (Prisons), Alok Kumar. The prisoners were heard making claims about access to mobile phones, remarks about an upcoming IPL match in Bengaluru, and allegations that phones were provided by senior officials, they added.

The prison department denied the claims of officials providing mobile phones. Following the development, jail warders Niranjan Kamath, Hanumantappa Hadpad and Shivanand Karlabatti were suspended by DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar, the officials said.

"Three warders, Niranjan Kamath, Hanumantappa Hadpad and Shivanand Karlabatti are being placed under suspension for dereliction of duty," Alok Kumar told PTI.

Action has been initiated against the Jailer who was allegedly on supervisory duty at the time of the video recording.

Detailing the sequence of events, he said three video clippings were released from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a local news portal around 9 am on Saturday.