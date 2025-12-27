ETV Bharat / state

Three Infants Among Four Of A Family Suffocate To Death In Bihar's Chapra

Chapra: Four family members, including three infants, suffocated to death after inhaling toxic fumes from a charcoal brazier that was lit up at night for warmth from the intense cold in Ambika Colony under Bhagwan Bazar police station's jurisdiction in Chapta city of Bihar's Saran, police said on Saturday.

Three of the family members, who also fell ill in the same way, are battling for their lives due to a critical condition, they added.

It is learnt that the family members lit the charcoal brazier inside the room on Friday night to protect themselves from the persistent severe cold conditions. However, carbon monoxide (CO) gas began accumulating in the room as it was closed, causing all members to lose consciousness and remain in that state throughout the night. When other family members opened the door on Saturday morning, they discovered several members unconscious, while four of them had already died, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kamalawati Devi (70), Tejansh (3), Aadhya (seven months) and Gudiya (nine months), police said, adding that some of the victims had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi following medical treatment.