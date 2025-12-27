Three Infants Among Four Of A Family Suffocate To Death In Bihar's Chapra
Police said the family had lit a charcoal braizer inside the closed room for warmth, which led to the accumulation of carbon monoxide (CO) gas.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
Chapra: Four family members, including three infants, suffocated to death after inhaling toxic fumes from a charcoal brazier that was lit up at night for warmth from the intense cold in Ambika Colony under Bhagwan Bazar police station's jurisdiction in Chapta city of Bihar's Saran, police said on Saturday.
Three of the family members, who also fell ill in the same way, are battling for their lives due to a critical condition, they added.
It is learnt that the family members lit the charcoal brazier inside the room on Friday night to protect themselves from the persistent severe cold conditions. However, carbon monoxide (CO) gas began accumulating in the room as it was closed, causing all members to lose consciousness and remain in that state throughout the night. When other family members opened the door on Saturday morning, they discovered several members unconscious, while four of them had already died, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Kamalawati Devi (70), Tejansh (3), Aadhya (seven months) and Gudiya (nine months), police said, adding that some of the victims had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi following medical treatment.
The neighbours had immediately alerted police about the incident, and ambulances were called to the spot to rush Anjali, Amisha, Amit Kumar, and the wife of Sanjay Sharma to Chapra Sadar Hospital, as they were stated to be critical and being closely monitored by a team of doctors.
Personnel from the Bhagwan Bazar police station, including ASP Sadar Ram Pukar Singh, Town police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar, and Bhagwan Bazar police station in-charge Subhash Singh, reached the spot to conduct preliminary investigations and send the bodies for autopsy, while legal formalities are underway.
This heartbreaking incident has once again brought to the fore the dangers of using charcoal braziers or lighting fires inside closed rooms during winter, as such practices can lead to fatal carbon monoxide poisoning. An official said that when coal or other fuels burn in an enclosed space, carbon monoxide (CO) gas is released, which is colourless and odourless. This gas replaces oxygen in the lungs, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body, and the person can become unconscious and die.
The district administration has appealed to people to light braziers in open spaces and ensure adequate ventilation in rooms to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring.
