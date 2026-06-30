Three Including Two Minors Killed In Lightning Strike In Chhattisgarh; Another Girl Critically Injured
IMD has cautioned people after prediction of severe thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rains in various parts of Surguja district.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Sarguja: At least three people died tragically and another sustained serious injuries after being hit by lightning in Dumki village under Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday afternoon. The deceased include two minor children, officials said.
Villagers said a man was standing under a mango tree with the two children to protect themselves from the heavy downpour. Suddenly, a lightning struck the tree and three of them died on the spot.
Villagers said the accident occurred at around 4 PM on Monday. The deceased were identified as 9-year-old Kumari Rani, resident of Duppi Chaura, Rajpur, who had come to her relative's house in village Dumki. The second child has been identified as five-year-old Sagar. Local people said, as soon as the rain started, farmer Ramsay, who was grazing cattle in the field, along with the two children, took refuge under the mango tree.
"It was scary, as the lightning struck the tree with a loud noise and three people eventually died. Another girl Shraddha, who was standing under a nearby tree, also got seriously injured in the accident. She has been admitted to the Community Health Center for treatment," said a villager.
After receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the Community Health Centre for post mortem.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned citizens following prediction of severe thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rains in various parts of Surguja district during the next few days. The district administration has cautioned public from standing in open fields, or under trees and even near electric poles during thunderstorm and heavy rains. The administration has also asked people not to go out in the rains carrying their cellphones or any electronic device in their pockets.
Precautions to be taken during thunderstorms
- If you are outside during a storm, you should immediately reach a safe place.
- Do not stand under tall trees or mobile towers.
- Iron umbrellas should not be used.
- Do not use electronic devices like mobile phones and FM radio.
- Farmers, laborers and cattle herders working in the fields should reach a safe dry place as soon as the storm starts.
- Before the storm arrives, unplug televisions, computers, air conditioners and kitchen appliances.
- Do not use wired telephones, as they create direct pathways for electricity. It is safe to use wireless devices, laptops and mobile phones as long as they are not connected to a wall charger.
- Stay in the middle of a room inside the house. Stay away from windows, exterior doors, balconies, verandas and concrete walls or floors, which may have metal rods that conduct electricity.
- Do not keep dogs or cattle chained outside or in open areas such as doghouses or backyard sheds.
- Trees standing alone or tall are very weak and become prime targets of lightning strikes. Taking shelter under trees is one of the main causes of death due to lightning.
- Get out of swimming pools, lakes, rivers and beaches to prevent getting affected from water current.