ETV Bharat / state

Three Including Two Minors Killed In Lightning Strike In Chhattisgarh; Another Girl Critically Injured

Sarguja: At least three people died tragically and another sustained serious injuries after being hit by lightning in Dumki village under Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday afternoon. The deceased include two minor children, officials said.

Villagers said a man was standing under a mango tree with the two children to protect themselves from the heavy downpour. Suddenly, a lightning struck the tree and three of them died on the spot.

Villagers said the accident occurred at around 4 PM on Monday. The deceased were identified as 9-year-old Kumari Rani, resident of Duppi Chaura, Rajpur, who had come to her relative's house in village Dumki. The second child has been identified as five-year-old Sagar. Local people said, as soon as the rain started, farmer Ramsay, who was grazing cattle in the field, along with the two children, took refuge under the mango tree.

"It was scary, as the lightning struck the tree with a loud noise and three people eventually died. Another girl Shraddha, who was standing under a nearby tree, also got seriously injured in the accident. She has been admitted to the Community Health Center for treatment," said a villager.