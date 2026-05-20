'Three Inch To Four Feet': Nails That Hold The Chariots Together For Puri Rath Yatra
Over 70 types of nails are used in construction of the three chariots at the Rathakhala, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Puri: In less than a couple of months from now, the holy town of Odisha's Puri will come alive with the festivities surrounding the Rath Yatra (chariot festival).
While construction of the chariots of the Trinity is underway in the town, each ritual associated with the unique festival is deep-rooted in tradition and old beliefs. One of the several interesting facts pertaining to the construction of the chariots is that over 70 types of iron nails are used in each chariot.
The nails, which are used skillfully in the construction by the 'maharana sevayats', are made by blacksmiths at Dolavedi near Sri Jagannath Temple. Arjun Maharana, maharana Sevayat of Lord Jagannath said, “We prepare more than 70 types of nails which are named differently as per their size and use. We make nails that are anywhere between three inches and four feet long".
Arjun said he and his associates work at the chariot workshop from 'Akshay Tritiya' to 'Nabajaubana' and also supply iron implements for repair of the chariots. "The smallest nail used in chariot construction is called 'Godisal', which is three inches long and is used in the construction of poles. Similarly, the largest nail is 'Janga', which is four feet long", Arjun said.
He said for the three chariots, more than 1,000 'Ara Kanta' are needed, along with 84 'Pandaris' which are fitted to the wheel hubs, 168 'Pandari Chabi', 84 outer wheel-rings ('Tumba Bahara Bala'), more than 500 'Ghadimuh Bidia', 12 'Garagara', 120 'Gayala Kanta' and 'Chhanda Gayala', 'Jokha', more than 150 'Kainchi', seven 'Ora Kanta', 15 'Chara Paricha', 20 'Katara', 440 'Taga', over 50 'Bahuta Phalia', six 'Singhasana Raya', six 'Jagat Bhushana Seni', 30 'Singhasana Gunthi', 60 'Shikha Dambaru Kanta', over 50 'Andhari Taga' and 'Dhwajabata Kanta'.
All these iron components are prepared by the Ojha Sevaks and more than four tonnes of iron nails and fittings are required for the construction of the three chariots. For the purpose, various iron components are forged continuously for 52 days in temporary blacksmith workshops.
Yashwant Maharana, engaged in construction of chariots said he and 19 other 'Maharana Sevak' are engaged in chariot work. "This is our family tradition and w have been doing this for generations. Yashwant is engaged in other work throughout the year but takes to the divine service starting Akshay Tritiya. The service ends with Srigundicha Yatra.
"We get immense joy in doing the work. If any part of the chariot breaks, the necessary nails are required to repair it,” he said.
Of the different types of nails, 'Katara Kanta' is used in the front portion of the chariots. The 'Dhamaka Kanta' are fitted to the thrones of all the three chariots. Around 440 'Taga Kanta' are used in fastening the planks over the 'Pindi Tala' and 'Ganthi'.
The 'Ara Kanta' are fixed to the spokes of the wheels while the 'Pandari Kanta' are attached to the inner side of the wheel hubs (Tumba). The 'Pandari Chabi' is used to tightly secure the wheels from the outer side of the axle. The 'Garagara; are fixed on the shafts (Danda) of the three chariots.
In the construction of the chariot platform (Pindi), 'Gayala Kanta' and 'Chhanda Gayala Kanta' are used. 'Jokha Kanta; are used for bindings, while more than 150 'Kainchi Kanta' are used to hold the four 'Nahaka' pillars firmly together. The 'Bhui' and 'Ora Kanta' are fixed on the floor structure above the four 'Nahaka'.
The 'Chara Paricha Kanta' are used for fastening the 'Charamala'. To secure the side deities of the three chariots, 60 'Shikha Dambaru Kanta' are required.
Senior Sevayat Jagannath Maharana said, "The work is our tradition passed on by our ancestors. No matter how modern the era is, we make kantars with traditional hand tools. We work in a temporary workshop from 8 am to 8 pm". Jagannath said he and other sevayats like him advise youngsters to remember their roots and traditions.
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