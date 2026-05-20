ETV Bharat / state

'Three Inch To Four Feet': Nails That Hold The Chariots Together For Puri Rath Yatra

Puri: In less than a couple of months from now, the holy town of Odisha's Puri will come alive with the festivities surrounding the Rath Yatra (chariot festival).

While construction of the chariots of the Trinity is underway in the town, each ritual associated with the unique festival is deep-rooted in tradition and old beliefs. One of the several interesting facts pertaining to the construction of the chariots is that over 70 types of iron nails are used in each chariot.

The nails, which are used skillfully in the construction by the 'maharana sevayats', are made by blacksmiths at Dolavedi near Sri Jagannath Temple. Arjun Maharana, maharana Sevayat of Lord Jagannath said, “We prepare more than 70 types of nails which are named differently as per their size and use. We make nails that are anywhere between three inches and four feet long".

Arjun said he and his associates work at the chariot workshop from 'Akshay Tritiya' to 'Nabajaubana' and also supply iron implements for repair of the chariots. "The smallest nail used in chariot construction is called 'Godisal', which is three inches long and is used in the construction of poles. Similarly, the largest nail is 'Janga', which is four feet long", Arjun said.

He said for the three chariots, more than 1,000 'Ara Kanta' are needed, along with 84 'Pandaris' which are fitted to the wheel hubs, 168 'Pandari Chabi', 84 outer wheel-rings ('Tumba Bahara Bala'), more than 500 'Ghadimuh Bidia', 12 'Garagara', 120 'Gayala Kanta' and 'Chhanda Gayala', 'Jokha', more than 150 'Kainchi', seven 'Ora Kanta', 15 'Chara Paricha', 20 'Katara', 440 'Taga', over 50 'Bahuta Phalia', six 'Singhasana Raya', six 'Jagat Bhushana Seni', 30 'Singhasana Gunthi', 60 'Shikha Dambaru Kanta', over 50 'Andhari Taga' and 'Dhwajabata Kanta'.

Nails used in construction and repair of the chariots (ETV Bharat)

All these iron components are prepared by the Ojha Sevaks and more than four tonnes of iron nails and fittings are required for the construction of the three chariots. For the purpose, various iron components are forged continuously for 52 days in temporary blacksmith workshops.