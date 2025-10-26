Three In Four Delhi-NCR Households Feeling Impact Of Toxic Air, Finds Survey
CPCB data shows the PM 2.5 levels have risen to a five-year high of 488 micrograms per cubic metre, over three times the pre-festival level.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi is choking as an online survey by citizen engagement platform, LocalCircles, revealed that three out of four households in the Delhi-NCR region have already started experiencing the ill-effects of toxic air, with common complaints of sore throat, cough and burning eyes.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), obtained after Diwali, shows that the PM 2.5 levels have risen to a five-year high of 488 micrograms per cubic metre, over three times the pre-festival level of 156.6 micrograms per cubic metre. The highest level of pollution was recorded on October 20, the Diwali night, and the early next morning.
Based on over 44,000 responses from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, the survey found 42% of the households reporting one or more members suffering from sore throat or cough, while 25% experienced burning eyes, headaches or difficulty in sleeping. About 17% reported breathing difficulties or aggravated asthma.
LocalCircles said 44% of households were trying to minimise outdoor exposure and increase intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks to cope with poor air quality. Nearly one-third of respondents consulted or planned to consult doctors for pollution-related ailments.
Sachin Taparia, director of LocalCircle, said three out of every four people have been affected by pollution. About 14,816 residents were asked about how they are dealing with the poor AQI. Of them, 23% respondents said they were planning to travel outside for some or most of this week, and the next week, 15% of respondents indicated that they plan to stay indoors, 31% said they plan to increase their intake of immunity-boosting foods/beverages, and use air purifiers, 8% indicated that they plan to continue regular activity and wear masks when going out, 23% said they would do none of the above and simply live with it.
The national capital's air quality has remained poor with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in several areas — about 24 times higher than the World Health Organisation's recommended level for PM2.5 exposure — despite a 77.5% reduction in stubble burning events in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana due to floods and delayed harvests.
LocalCircles said its findings highlight that residents are "already feeling the impact of toxic air" and called for strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including deployment of smog guns and night-time sweeping to reduce dust.
Also Read