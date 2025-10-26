ETV Bharat / state

Three In Four Delhi-NCR Households Feeling Impact Of Toxic Air, Finds Survey

New Delhi: Delhi is choking as an online survey by citizen engagement platform, LocalCircles, revealed that three out of four households in the Delhi-NCR region have already started experiencing the ill-effects of toxic air, with common complaints of sore throat, cough and burning eyes.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), obtained after Diwali, shows that the PM 2.5 levels have risen to a five-year high of 488 micrograms per cubic metre, over three times the pre-festival level of 156.6 micrograms per cubic metre. The highest level of pollution was recorded on October 20, the Diwali night, and the early next morning.

Based on over 44,000 responses from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, the survey found 42% of the households reporting one or more members suffering from sore throat or cough, while 25% experienced burning eyes, headaches or difficulty in sleeping. About 17% reported breathing difficulties or aggravated asthma.

LocalCircles said 44% of households were trying to minimise outdoor exposure and increase intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks to cope with poor air quality. Nearly one-third of respondents consulted or planned to consult doctors for pollution-related ailments.