ETV Bharat / state

Three Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Jaipur

Jaipur: Three illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman who had married a Hindu man, were arrested on Tuesday in the Narayan Vihar, Sanganer Sadar, and Mansarovar police station areas of Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Bangladeshi woman had crossed into India under the pretext of seeking medical treatment and married a man named Manmohan, a resident of the Merta area of Nagaur, police said. She would apply vermilion and wear a mangalsutra to avoid suspicion.

Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj said the woman has been identified as Rubia and two others are Nadim and Ashish Haldhar, who came from Bangladesh a few years ago.

"The woman had come for medical treatment, whereas the men claimed to have come in search of work. The trio settled in Jaipur. Following their arrest, the necessary legal procedures are being completed, and they will be deported back to Bangladesh," he added.