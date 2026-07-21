Three Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Jaipur
Police said the woman had crossed into India a few years ago under the pretext of seeking medical treatment and married a man from Nagaur.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Jaipur: Three illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman who had married a Hindu man, were arrested on Tuesday in the Narayan Vihar, Sanganer Sadar, and Mansarovar police station areas of Rajasthan's Jaipur.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the Bangladeshi woman had crossed into India under the pretext of seeking medical treatment and married a man named Manmohan, a resident of the Merta area of Nagaur, police said. She would apply vermilion and wear a mangalsutra to avoid suspicion.
Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj said the woman has been identified as Rubia and two others are Nadim and Ashish Haldhar, who came from Bangladesh a few years ago.
"The woman had come for medical treatment, whereas the men claimed to have come in search of work. The trio settled in Jaipur. Following their arrest, the necessary legal procedures are being completed, and they will be deported back to Bangladesh," he added.
Raj said Rubia revealed that she met Manmohan while visiting Jodhpur, and the duo subsequently got married in court. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the marriage and whether there was any ulterior motive. Further legal action will be taken if it is discovered that the marriage was entered into for any other purpose, he added.
He said a passport has been seized from Rubia and information has been sent to the relevant department to ascertain when and how it was issued. "Rubia is undergoing treatment for kidney stones and has admitted to visiting Ahmedabad for this purpose. It is being determined if she had engaged in any unethical or illegal activities after arriving here," the DCP added.
Official reports claim that Rubia had obtained forged documents and transferred money to Bangladesh, which are being investigated. Intelligence and security agencies are trying to determine how and why they entered India and what activities they were engaged in.
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