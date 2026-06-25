Three Hyderabad Sisters Lured By Online Gamers, Rescued While Travelling To Bihar
When the children went missing, their mother lodged a complaint with the police.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three minor sisters from Hyderabad, allegedly lured by strangers they met while playing an online game, were rescued by police while travelling out of the state after leaving home without informing their family.
The girls, studying in Classes 8 and 9 and residing in the Falaknuma area, had reportedly become addicted to the online game Free Fire. According to police, their mother frequently reprimanded them over excessive gaming. During conversations with online acquaintances from Bihar, the girls shared their frustrations about being scolded at home.
The strangers allegedly told the girls that they could come to Bihar and play online games freely without restrictions. The three sisters left home on June 22 and boarded a train from Secunderabad railway station without informing their family. When the children went missing, their mother lodged a complaint with the police.
Police seized the mobile phone used by the girls to play the game and examined the gaming account linked to it. Investigators identified another player from Hyderabad who had interacted with the girls online. Using the account's IP address, police tracked him down and questioned him. The police learned that the girls had mentioned plans to travel to Bihar.
Further investigation revealed that while travelling on the train, the girls used Instagram to inform their online contacts that they were on their way. The strangers reportedly responded by asking them to come to Kolkata instead and promised them that they would get access to more games and mobile phones.
Using the phone number linked to the children, police traced their journey and found out that they were travelling on the Falaknuma Express. Authorities then alerted railway officials and police personnel in Andhra Pradesh, including officers in Eluru district. The police intercepted the girls and rescued them.
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