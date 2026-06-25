ETV Bharat / state

Three Hyderabad Sisters Lured By Online Gamers, Rescued While Travelling To Bihar

Hyderabad: Three minor sisters from Hyderabad, allegedly lured by strangers they met while playing an online game, were rescued by police while travelling out of the state after leaving home without informing their family.

The girls, studying in Classes 8 and 9 and residing in the Falaknuma area, had reportedly become addicted to the online game Free Fire. According to police, their mother frequently reprimanded them over excessive gaming. During conversations with online acquaintances from Bihar, the girls shared their frustrations about being scolded at home.

The strangers allegedly told the girls that they could come to Bihar and play online games freely without restrictions. The three sisters left home on June 22 and boarded a train from Secunderabad railway station without informing their family. When the children went missing, their mother lodged a complaint with the police.