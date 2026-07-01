ETV Bharat / state

Three Hotels Demolished In Sri Ganganagar For Aiding In Minor's Gang Rape

One of the hotels razed by the authrities in Sri Ganganagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Sri Ganganagar: Three hotels, where the gang rape of a 13-year-old minor girl allegedly took place, were demolished by the authorities in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted under the direction of District Collector Amit Yadav and Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav. SDM Nayan Gautam, Additional SP Deepak Sharma, Circle Officer (City) Vishnu Khatri, and Kotwali Station House Officer Prithvi Pal Singh, along with over 50 police personnel and administrative officials, were present.

The SP said the victim was lured by an e-rickshaw driver who took her to the Hotel Joy Inn in the Housing Board area on June 18. "She was subsequently taken to Hotel Sapphire and Hotel Khungar between June 18 and June 21, where several men raped her. The involvement of hotel owners and managers has come to light," he added.