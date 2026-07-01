Three Hotels Demolished In Sri Ganganagar For Aiding In Minor's Gang Rape
The victim claimed that she was held captive in the facilities where operators used to summon others to sexually exploit her. 14 people were arrested.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Three hotels, where the gang rape of a 13-year-old minor girl allegedly took place, were demolished by the authorities in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan in the wee hours on Wednesday.
The operation was conducted under the direction of District Collector Amit Yadav and Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav. SDM Nayan Gautam, Additional SP Deepak Sharma, Circle Officer (City) Vishnu Khatri, and Kotwali Station House Officer Prithvi Pal Singh, along with over 50 police personnel and administrative officials, were present.
The SP said the victim was lured by an e-rickshaw driver who took her to the Hotel Joy Inn in the Housing Board area on June 18. "She was subsequently taken to Hotel Sapphire and Hotel Khungar between June 18 and June 21, where several men raped her. The involvement of hotel owners and managers has come to light," he added.
After examining hotel registers, CCTV footage, mobile phones, and digital records, evidence indicating that photographs of the girl had been sent to several people from the mobile phones of the hotel managers was found. An analysis of mobile chats and call details revealed several new names, the SP said.
Yadav said the girl was rescued from a hotel on June 23. She claimed to have been held captive when the hotel operator and manager would summon others to sexually exploit her. "She also alleged that an e-rickshaw driver had taken her to the hotel operators. Her claims are being investigated, and 14 people have been arrested so far," he added.
Meanwhile, various political parties, women's organisations, and social groups staged a sit-in protest at the district collectorate, demanding strict action against the culprits and hotels involved in illegal activities.
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