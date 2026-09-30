ETV Bharat / state

Three Held With Fake Currency Worth Rs 93 Lakh, Duped People With Dubious 'Money Rain' Scheme

The accused in police custody, fake currency and mobile phones seized from their possession ( ETV Bharat )

Ahilyanagar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra busted a 'money rain' and fake currency racket with the arrest of three individuals. The accused reportedly lured their victims that they could make money rain from the sky by performing black magic and double their investments.

The LCB seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 93 lakh, five mobile phones and a Volkswagen car from the accused, identified as Ganesh Shewale, Sumit Chandanshive and Suraj Kamble, all residents of Baramati. Sources said, the LCB had received a tip-off regarding a stockpile of counterfeit Indian currency notes stored in an area within the jurisdiction of MIDC police station. Acting on the information, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused from whom counterfeit Rs 500 notes with a face value of Rs 93 lakh were seized. Police said, the gang targeted victims by using superstitions and black magic rituals, promising that they could trigger a supernatural 'money rain' or magically double their cash. They would take genuine currency from victims and hand over bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes in return.