Three Held With Fake Currency Worth Rs 93 Lakh, Duped People With Dubious 'Money Rain' Scheme
The gang targeted victims by using superstitions and black magic rituals, promising that they could trigger a supernatural 'money rain' or magically double their cash
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Ahilyanagar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra busted a 'money rain' and fake currency racket with the arrest of three individuals. The accused reportedly lured their victims that they could make money rain from the sky by performing black magic and double their investments.
The LCB seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 93 lakh, five mobile phones and a Volkswagen car from the accused, identified as Ganesh Shewale, Sumit Chandanshive and Suraj Kamble, all residents of Baramati. Sources said, the LCB had received a tip-off regarding a stockpile of counterfeit Indian currency notes stored in an area within the jurisdiction of MIDC police station.
Acting on the information, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused from whom counterfeit Rs 500 notes with a face value of Rs 93 lakh were seized. Police said, the gang targeted victims by using superstitions and black magic rituals, promising that they could trigger a supernatural 'money rain' or magically double their cash. They would take genuine currency from victims and hand over bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes in return.
The accused confessed to police that they had procured the counterfeit currency notes from Malegaon for Rs 25,000. Police said two other accused, reportedly from Ahilyanagar city, are still at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Authorities are investigating the extent of the gang's fraudulent activities, the scale of the counterfeit currency network, and whether any of these fake notes have already been circulated.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation into the matter is on, said a police officer.
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