Three Held In 'Terror Conspiracy' In Gujarat Got Weapons From Pakistan Via Drone
Rajasthan ATS team has reached Gujarat to interrogate the trio on cross border weapon smuggling while Telangana CI is probing into their backgrounds.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST
Jaipur/Hyderabad: A Rajasthan connection has surfaced following interrogation of three suspected terrorists, who were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Adalaj in Gandhinagar recently.
Investigations have revealed that the accused had got their weapons from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh that earlier had been smuggled from Pakistan via drones. Investigators believe the accused were waiting for specific instructions to carry out terror attacks.
Rajasthan ATS IG Vikas Kumar said following information about a cross-border operation involving weapons, a team from Rajasthan ATS has been sent to Gujarat to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
It is expected that Rajasthan ATS's interrogation may reveal further information about the network involved in smuggling drugs and weapons from Pakistan into Rajasthan's border areas. Consequently, this may be lead to an ATS action along Rajasthan's border areas. Previous cases of arms and narcotics smuggling from Pakistan via drones have been reported in the state's border areas.
The Gujarat ATS recently arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, a resident of Hyderabad, Azad Suleman Sheikh, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Suhail alias Mohammad Salim Khan, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.
Investigations have revealed that the trio was affiliated with the ISIS and aimed to carry out major attacks in various parts of the country.
According to official sources, the trio had reportedly prepared ricin, a highly toxic chemical, but had not received further instructions on when or where to use it during a possible attack. Investigators say the group maintained contact with an alleged ISIS handler known as Abu Khadija via social media and was waiting for operational orders.
The Gujarat ATS, along with the Telangana CI (Crime Investigation) cell, is probing the suspects’ backgrounds and possible local and inter-state links.
Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Alleged Mastermind
Officials have identified Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed as the mastermind behind the terror conspiracy. Mohiuddin’s early education was in Khammam and after completing his schooling, he did his intermediate in Warangal. After failing to secure a seat through EAMCET, an exam for undergraduate admissions in engineering and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he reportedly went to China for medical studies in 2007. The family later relocated from Khammam to Hyderabad.
Source said that after returning from China in 2013, Mohiuddin is said to have worked in a few hospitals and later left clinical practice following the COVID-19 pandemic. He reportedly ran a hotel business in Attapur, opened a juice shop, and launched an online medical consultancy. Reports indicate a broken marriage proposal affected him emotionally. During this period, he allegedly established contact with Abu Khadija over social media and began manufacturing the toxin in a room in Fortview Colony in Rajendranagar. He is believed to have told family members that he was travelling to Ahmedabad on business, while police allege he was preparing the poison at home.
Gujarat ATS sources said Mohiuddin’s room has been sealed as part of the ongoing forensic and evidence-gathering process. Both state and central probes are continuing to map the trio's online networks, travel history, and any wider conspiracy.
