Three Held In 'Terror Conspiracy' In Gujarat Got Weapons From Pakistan Via Drone

Jaipur/Hyderabad: A Rajasthan connection has surfaced following interrogation of three suspected terrorists, who were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Adalaj in Gandhinagar recently.

Investigations have revealed that the accused had got their weapons from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh that earlier had been smuggled from Pakistan via drones. Investigators believe the accused were waiting for specific instructions to carry out terror attacks.

Rajasthan ATS IG Vikas Kumar said following information about a cross-border operation involving weapons, a team from Rajasthan ATS has been sent to Gujarat to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

It is expected that Rajasthan ATS's interrogation may reveal further information about the network involved in smuggling drugs and weapons from Pakistan into Rajasthan's border areas. Consequently, this may be lead to an ATS action along Rajasthan's border areas. Previous cases of arms and narcotics smuggling from Pakistan via drones have been reported in the state's border areas.

The Gujarat ATS recently arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, a resident of Hyderabad, Azad Suleman Sheikh, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Suhail alias Mohammad Salim Khan, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigations have revealed that the trio was affiliated with the ISIS and aimed to carry out major attacks in various parts of the country.