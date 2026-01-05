Three Held In Rishikesh For Making Quilts With Cotton Sourced From Mattresses Of Dead Persons
Ranipokhri police station in-charge Vikendra Chaudhary said Salman, Hamid, and Sanjay were held from a shop in Ranipokhri Chowk after they confessed to the crime.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Rishikesh: Three people were arrested by police in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh for making quilts with cotton sourced from the mattresses and quilts of deceased people. A case has been registered against the trio identified as Salman, Hamid, and Sanjay, and the matter is currently being investigated, officials said.
Police said they used to extract cotton from the mattresses and quilts of deceased persons to mix them with new cotton to make new mattresses and quilts. "Amit Singh, a resident of Dandi Ranipokhri, had filed a complaint saying some young men in Rishikesh were collecting used bedding from deceased individuals to extract cotton and mix it with new cotton for sale. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under charges of hurting religious sentiments and a raid was conducted at a shop in Ranipokhri Chowk. During questioning, three young men were arrested after confessing to the crime. They were identified as Salman, Hamid, and Sanjay," Ranipokhri police station in-charge Vikendra Chaudhary said.
Chaudhary added that during questioning, it was revealed that Sanjay collected old mattresses and sold them to Salman and Hamid, who extracted cotton from them to mix with new cotton. "It is a common practice that if a person dies in a house, family members discard the bedding used by the deceased. Many give these items to scrap dealers," he added.
Notably, Uttarakhand is reeling under a severe cold wave with the maximum temperature in Rishikesh at 15°C, and the minimum at 6°C. Resultantly, the sale of quilts and mattresses has increased.
Also Read