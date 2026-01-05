ETV Bharat / state

Three Held In Rishikesh For Making Quilts With Cotton Sourced From Mattresses Of Dead Persons

Rishikesh: Three people were arrested by police in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh for making quilts with cotton sourced from the mattresses and quilts of deceased people. A case has been registered against the trio identified as Salman, Hamid, and Sanjay, and the matter is currently being investigated, officials said.

Police said they used to extract cotton from the mattresses and quilts of deceased persons to mix them with new cotton to make new mattresses and quilts. "Amit Singh, a resident of Dandi Ranipokhri, had filed a complaint saying some young men in Rishikesh were collecting used bedding from deceased individuals to extract cotton and mix it with new cotton for sale. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under charges of hurting religious sentiments and a raid was conducted at a shop in Ranipokhri Chowk. During questioning, three young men were arrested after confessing to the crime. They were identified as Salman, Hamid, and Sanjay," Ranipokhri police station in-charge Vikendra Chaudhary said.