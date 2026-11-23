ETV Bharat / state

Three Held In Amritsar With 17 kg Of Heroin, Police Suspect Consignment Dropped From Pakistani Side via Drone

It is believed consignment of heroin was delivered to the Indian border from the Pakistani side via a drone. ( Representational Image )

Amritsar: The crime investigation unit of Punjab police arrested three youths and seized nearly 17.5 kilograms of heroin from them near Panjgraiyan Nijran village in Amritsar on Monday.

As per preliminary information, all three accused are residents of Naraingarh area in Amritsar. Reports indicate that the three young men were travelling on a motorcycle, carrying the large consignment of heroin inside a yellow-colored sack. A team from the Crime Investigation Agency stopped them for questioning, and a subsequent search led to the seizure of 17.5 kilograms of heroin.

Preliminary investigations reveal that this consignment of heroin was delivered to the Indian border from the Pakistani side via a drone. The accused had been tasked with delivering this consignment to another person. Further investigation into this network is currently underway. Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said preliminary questioning revealed that the accused intended to hand over this consignment to another person.