Three Held From Rajasthan In UP Police SI Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case
ATF's Agra unit said the trio were running fake groups like 'Result Panel' on Telegram to dupe candidates with false promises of leaked exam papers.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Lucknow: Busting an interstate gang involved in the paper leak of Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector recruitment examination 2025, three people were arrested from Rajasthan by the special task force, police said on Sunday.
The Agra unit of STF conducted the raid in Sawai Madhopur and arrested the trio running fake groups — such as 'Result Panel' — on Telegram to dupe candidates with false promises of leaked exam papers. Police said the gang was so sophisticated that, to evade being detected, it rented the SIM cards and bank details of other people to extort lakhs of rupees. Sumer Singh Meena, the kingpin, is now being actively searched by the police.
During surveillance, the STF discovered that fake channels like 'UP SI UP POLICE 2026', Result Panel Pvt TM, and UP SI Exam Paper (UP SI 2026) were being operated by the gang on Telegram. Through these channels, large sums of money were being extorted from examinees under the pretext of providing them with question papers.
"A team led by Agra STF ASP Rakesh registered a case at the Cyber police station in Sawai Madhopur based on technical evidence. Subsequently, they arrested Sumit Meena alias Lodha (the primary middleman), Sahil (who provided the bank accounts and SIM cards), and Sajid (a key link in the criminal network) with the assistance of the local police," an STF official said.
Interrogation of the trio has yielded shocking revelations regarding the highly organised nature of this gang. Lured by a mere sum of Rs 5,000, Sahil opened bank accounts at Punjab National Bank and the Union Bank of India. He then handed over the account kits and associated SIM cards to Sajid, who in turn passed these documents on to Sumit, who provided them to Sumer, a resident of his own village, police said.
"The investigation further revealed that Sumer is the mastermind who created the group called "Result Panel" and orchestrated the extortion of money from the examinees. A case has been registered against him at the Cyber police station in Sawai Madhopur, and he is actively being searched for," the STF official added.
The STF has tightened its noose around those attempting to compromise the integrity of the sub-inspector recruitment examination-2025, and the arrest of the trio is expected to reveal more information on the expansion of the network and the number of victims.
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