ETV Bharat / state

Three Held From Rajasthan In UP Police SI Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case

Lucknow: Busting an interstate gang involved in the paper leak of Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector recruitment examination 2025, three people were arrested from Rajasthan by the special task force, police said on Sunday.

The Agra unit of STF conducted the raid in Sawai Madhopur and arrested the trio running fake groups — such as 'Result Panel' — on Telegram to dupe candidates with false promises of leaked exam papers. Police said the gang was so sophisticated that, to evade being detected, it rented the SIM cards and bank details of other people to extort lakhs of rupees. Sumer Singh Meena, the kingpin, is now being actively searched by the police.

During surveillance, the STF discovered that fake channels like 'UP SI UP POLICE 2026', Result Panel Pvt TM, and UP SI Exam Paper (UP SI 2026) were being operated by the gang on Telegram. Through these channels, large sums of money were being extorted from examinees under the pretext of providing them with question papers.

"A team led by Agra STF ASP Rakesh registered a case at the Cyber ​​police station in Sawai Madhopur based on technical evidence. Subsequently, they arrested Sumit Meena alias Lodha (the primary middleman), Sahil (who provided the bank accounts and SIM cards), and Sajid (a key link in the criminal network) with the assistance of the local police," an STF official said.