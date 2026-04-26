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UP Home Guard Exam: Three Held From Kanpur For Posing As Fake Invigilators

Kanpur/Farrukhabad: Three people posing as fake invigilators to fill OMR sheets of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Recruitment Exam 2026 were arrested in Kanpur on Sunday. A mobile phone, a mini pocket printer, and a sealed question booklet were recovered from their possession, police said.

The incident took place at BNSD Inter College in Chuniganj during the second half of the examination, around 2:55 pm. Sub Inspector Amit Kumar Vajpayee and his team spotted a suspicious youth loitering near Block 'A'. Upon questioning, the youth identified himself as Sandeep Vishwakarma, and a sealed question booklet of the examination was seized from him.

During interrogation, Sandeep confessed that he had received the question booklet from another invigilator, Nirmal Kumar. Their plan involved taking photographs of the question paper with a mobile phone and obtaining the answers through Artificial Intelligence (AI), police said.

Subsequently, they hatched a conspiracy to print out these answers and use them to fill out the OMR sheets of absent candidates. Given the gravity of the matter, the school's duty chart was compared with the list of invigilators sent by the district magistrate's office, which revealed some startling facts. Neither Sandeep nor Nirmal's names figured on the official list.

Furthermore, the identity cards found in their possession lacked the signature of the principal. The accused revealed that a man called Akhilesh Singh Yadav had recruited them for this task and assigned them to duty. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Sandeep, Nirmal Kumar, and Akhilesh.