UP Home Guard Exam: Three Held From Kanpur For Posing As Fake Invigilators
Police said the accused planned to take photographs of the question paper with a mobile phone and obtain the answers with the help of AI.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Kanpur/Farrukhabad: Three people posing as fake invigilators to fill OMR sheets of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Recruitment Exam 2026 were arrested in Kanpur on Sunday. A mobile phone, a mini pocket printer, and a sealed question booklet were recovered from their possession, police said.
The incident took place at BNSD Inter College in Chuniganj during the second half of the examination, around 2:55 pm. Sub Inspector Amit Kumar Vajpayee and his team spotted a suspicious youth loitering near Block 'A'. Upon questioning, the youth identified himself as Sandeep Vishwakarma, and a sealed question booklet of the examination was seized from him.
During interrogation, Sandeep confessed that he had received the question booklet from another invigilator, Nirmal Kumar. Their plan involved taking photographs of the question paper with a mobile phone and obtaining the answers through Artificial Intelligence (AI), police said.
Subsequently, they hatched a conspiracy to print out these answers and use them to fill out the OMR sheets of absent candidates. Given the gravity of the matter, the school's duty chart was compared with the list of invigilators sent by the district magistrate's office, which revealed some startling facts. Neither Sandeep nor Nirmal's names figured on the official list.
Furthermore, the identity cards found in their possession lacked the signature of the principal. The accused revealed that a man called Akhilesh Singh Yadav had recruited them for this task and assigned them to duty. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Sandeep, Nirmal Kumar, and Akhilesh.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mahesh Kumar said the BNSD Inter College was designated as one of the 53 examination centres. While the first shift concluded smoothly at this venue, examiner Akhilesh was assigned to the second shift, scheduled from 3 pm to 5 pm.
"Five minutes before the commencement of the exam, Akhilesh retrieved the question papers intended for absent candidates. Under the pretext of having tea, he summoned Nirmal and Sandeep, instructing them to take the question papers out of the centre. The duo were about to reach the restroom with the booklets when police personnel stationed outside grew suspicious of them. Upon searching, the question papers were seized from their possession," he added.
The ADCP said a magistrate was summoned, and all three individuals were subsequently sent to the Colonelganj Police Station. Centre Superintendent, Lalit Bajpai, has filed a formal complaint regarding the incident.
Farrukhabad district magistrate Ankur Lathar and Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh conducted a surprise inspection of the examination centres across the district.
During the inspection, they visited the Government Girls' Inter College and Government Inter College along with Durga Narayan PG College in Fatehgarh. The DM thoroughly reviewed the arrangements in the examination halls, the CCTV control rooms, and the strong rooms.
Also Read