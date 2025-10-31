ETV Bharat / state

Three Held For Writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans On School Walls In Punjab's Bathinda

Punjab Police DG Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X said, "In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda , in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice apprehends three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of schools in villages #Bhissiana and #Mananwala, backed by #USA -based mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of #SFJ."

Police recovered four mobile phone and a Wi-Fi dongle from the accused, identified as Navjot Singh, Rajpreet Singh of Kaliya Wala in Ferozepur and Harjinder Singh of Mananwala village.

He said, "Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused painted inflammatory slogans aimed at inciting public unrest and promoting anti-national sentiments. Evidence indicates they were receiving foreign funding for these unlawful activities. The police teams acted swiftly and ensured that no anti-national activity goes unchecked. The investigation has been carried out in a professional and scientific manner to bring the culprits to justice".

SDPO Jasmeet Singh said "Slogans of Khalistan were written in English on the walls of the school at Mananwala village of Bathinda and PM Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station. "The police have arrested three accused in the case. Navjot Singh and Rajpreet Singh, residents of Kaliyawala, Ferozepur, who wrote slogans on the school at the Air Force Station, have been arrested. They wrote the slogans on the instructions of a person named Pawanpreet Singh, who resides in Canada.

Pawanpreet sent them funds through various means to write thee slogans, he said. Jasmeet said Harjinder Singh wrote slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' on a school wall and Rs 2000 was sent to his account through UPI. He said the accused will be interrogated for more information on the case and whether more people are involved in it.