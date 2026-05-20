ETV Bharat / state

Three Held For Singer's Murder In Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A day after singer Yashinder Kaur alias Inder Kaur was found dead in a canal in Ludhiana, Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Pritam Singh, the father of the main accused, Sukhwinder Singh and his friends Karamjit Singh and Ravinder Singh alias Ravi.

Two pistols used to carry out the murder and a Ford Figo car were recovered from the accused, said police. However, Sukhwinder managed to escape to Canada via Nepal after the incident. Addressing media, Ludhiana DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said Yashinder and Sukhwinder had known each other for the last seven years.

"Sukhwinder, who is married and has two children, had arrived from Canada via Nepal and had been forcing Yashinder to marry him. On May 13, Sukhwinder along with his accomplices including his father kidnapped Yashinder and took her to the bank of the Nilon canal where he shot her dead in a car, threw her body into the canal along with the car," Teja said.