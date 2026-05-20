Three Held For Singer's Murder In Punjab's Ludhiana
Those arrested include the father of the main accused and his two friends. The main accused fled to Canada after the incident.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Ludhiana: A day after singer Yashinder Kaur alias Inder Kaur was found dead in a canal in Ludhiana, Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Pritam Singh, the father of the main accused, Sukhwinder Singh and his friends Karamjit Singh and Ravinder Singh alias Ravi.
Two pistols used to carry out the murder and a Ford Figo car were recovered from the accused, said police. However, Sukhwinder managed to escape to Canada via Nepal after the incident. Addressing media, Ludhiana DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said Yashinder and Sukhwinder had known each other for the last seven years.
"Sukhwinder, who is married and has two children, had arrived from Canada via Nepal and had been forcing Yashinder to marry him. On May 13, Sukhwinder along with his accomplices including his father kidnapped Yashinder and took her to the bank of the Nilon canal where he shot her dead in a car, threw her body into the canal along with the car," Teja said.
According to a police complaint filed by the victim's brother, Jotinder Singh, the singer had left her house in her Ford Figo car at around 8:30 pm on May 13 to buy groceries. However, she never returned. Following her disappearance, the family suspected Sukhwinder, a resident of Bhaloor village in Moga, who had been obsessively pressuring her to marry him.
Sukhwinder and Yashinder had connected on Instagram and soon became friends. However, upon discovering that Sukhwinder was already married with children, Yashinder severed ties and rejected his marriage proposal, which left the accused nursing a deep grudge, the DCP said.
After committing the crime, Sukhwinder escaped to Canada via Nepal and efforts are on to bring him back to India, he said.
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