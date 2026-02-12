ETV Bharat / state

Three Held For Killing Man Due To Old Family Feud In Jhalawar

Jhalawar: Cracking the brutal murder of a man two days ago in Madanpuriya village, under the Aklera police limits in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, police on Thursday arrested three women who were at large. They were identified as Kalibai, Kedar Bai, and Prem Bai.

Police said a long-standing family feud was the main reason behind the murder of Kalulal Bhil, who returned to the village after serving a jail sentence.

Superintendent of Police Amit Budania said the body of a man, identified as Kalulal Bhil, was found in a wheat field in Madanpuriya village. His body bore the marks of a ruthless attack with sharp weapons. It seemed as if a blood-soaked grudge had been smouldering like a flame within someone who carried out this killing. An old rivalry was the motive behind his murder. He had murdered a villager, Bherulal, five years ago, for which he was sentenced to seven year jail term.