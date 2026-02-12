Three Held For Killing Man Due To Old Family Feud In Jhalawar
SP Amit Kumar said Kalulal Bhil served a seven-year jail term in a murder case and came to Madanpuriya village on Sunday to meet family.
Jhalawar: Cracking the brutal murder of a man two days ago in Madanpuriya village, under the Aklera police limits in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, police on Thursday arrested three women who were at large. They were identified as Kalibai, Kedar Bai, and Prem Bai.
Police said a long-standing family feud was the main reason behind the murder of Kalulal Bhil, who returned to the village after serving a jail sentence.
Superintendent of Police Amit Budania said the body of a man, identified as Kalulal Bhil, was found in a wheat field in Madanpuriya village. His body bore the marks of a ruthless attack with sharp weapons. It seemed as if a blood-soaked grudge had been smouldering like a flame within someone who carried out this killing. An old rivalry was the motive behind his murder. He had murdered a villager, Bherulal, five years ago, for which he was sentenced to seven year jail term.
"After serving the sentence, he had been living in a rented house in Kota for the past year and came to his village to visit his family on Sunday. On Monday at around 2 pm, Bhurelal's wife, Kalibai, his sister Kedar Bai, and Prem Bai attacked Kalu Lal with a stick and an axe in the Madanpuriya Churail area, inflicting multiple injuries. He succumbed on the spot," he added.
Upon receiving the information, personnel from the Aklera police station recahed the spot and sent the body to the mortuary at Aklera Hospital for autopsy. Based on the complaint filed by the victim's wife, Santosh, a case was registered, and the accused were arrested on Thursday," Kumar added.
