Three Hassan Doctors Help Woman Deliver Healthy Baby In Train
The Bihar-bound woman had started experiencing labour pains while travelling from Bengaluru to her native village.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Hassan: Three postgraduate medical students helped a pregnant woman in labour deliver her baby on a train. Dr Rashmi Bilagi, Dr Latashree N and Dr Shahin M, postgraduate students from the Department of Psychiatry at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwar Ayurveda College and Hospital in Thanneeruhalla in Hassan, used scarce resources available in the moving train to carry out the delivery.
Another doctor at the institution, Dr Savita, said, "These three doctors from Hassan were travelling by train to Varanasi to attend a national conference. A pregnant woman on the same train was in severe labour pain. The lives of the woman and the baby were at risk, as there was no medical facility nearby and there was very little time. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the three doctors immediately went into action and examined the pregnant woman."
She disclosed that they realised the baby's umbilical cord was entangled. “Despite the lack of facilities on the train, the doctors did not hesitate. Displaying professionalism and timeliness, they carefully cut the umbilical cord and saved the lives of the mother and the child,” she added.
The delivery was performed by Dr Rashmi Bilagi. The bravery and humane response of the three doctors are being widely appreciated. Dr Shahin M said, "We immediately informed the railway staff, and they provided us with the necessary equipment. Based on what we had studied in college, we were guided by our colleague, Dr Latashree N in carrying out a smooth delivery.”
“The placenta was delayed. Dr Rashmi gently massaged the mother's abdomen and encouraged her to push, while gently twisting the umbilical cord. As a result, the placenta came out without any difficulty. During this entire process, Dr Shahin took care of the newborn, managed the umbilical cord and constantly reassured the mother. Using a stabiliser shaving blade and clean thread, the umbilical cord was safely cut and knotted. We immediately placed the baby on the mother's chest to keep it warm,” the doctors said.
The mother and child were later transferred to an emergency vehicle with the help of railway staff to be taken to a hospital, while the doctors carried on with their journey. “This was the first attempt at delivery in our lives. Both mother and baby are healthy. We are proud of this," they said.
The mother of the baby later told mediapersons that she was travelling from Bengaluru to Bihar when she went into labour. “We are very poor. We could not get admission in a big hospital in Bengaluru. So we were returning to get the delivery done at the government hospital in our village. The railway staff immediately got the doctors to help me,” said Abita Devi.
College Director Prasanna Narashima Rao said, "The young doctors, using facilities they had, the knowledge they had imbibed in the college during their training and the meagre resources available on the train, helped deliver the baby. We are proud of our students.”
He said that twice earlier, students of the same institution had helped deliver babies in emergency situations. "It is a matter of great joy that our students have carried out the humane act while travelling from Hassan to Varanasi. They carried out the delivery with whatever facilities they had on hand,” said Dr Gayathri, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at S D M Ayurveda College.