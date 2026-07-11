ETV Bharat / state

Three Hassan Doctors Help Woman Deliver Healthy Baby In Train

Hassan: Three postgraduate medical students helped a pregnant woman in labour deliver her baby on a train. Dr Rashmi Bilagi, Dr Latashree N and Dr Shahin M, postgraduate students from the Department of Psychiatry at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwar Ayurveda College and Hospital in Thanneeruhalla in Hassan, used scarce resources available in the moving train to carry out the delivery.

Another doctor at the institution, Dr Savita, said, "These three doctors from Hassan were travelling by train to Varanasi to attend a national conference. A pregnant woman on the same train was in severe labour pain. The lives of the woman and the baby were at risk, as there was no medical facility nearby and there was very little time. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the three doctors immediately went into action and examined the pregnant woman."

She disclosed that they realised the baby's umbilical cord was entangled. “Despite the lack of facilities on the train, the doctors did not hesitate. Displaying professionalism and timeliness, they carefully cut the umbilical cord and saved the lives of the mother and the child,” she added.

The delivery was performed by Dr Rashmi Bilagi. The bravery and humane response of the three doctors are being widely appreciated. Dr Shahin M said, "We immediately informed the railway staff, and they provided us with the necessary equipment. Based on what we had studied in college, we were guided by our colleague, Dr Latashree N in carrying out a smooth delivery.”

“The placenta was delayed. Dr Rashmi gently massaged the mother's abdomen and encouraged her to push, while gently twisting the umbilical cord. As a result, the placenta came out without any difficulty. During this entire process, Dr Shahin took care of the newborn, managed the umbilical cord and constantly reassured the mother. Using a stabiliser shaving blade and clean thread, the umbilical cord was safely cut and knotted. We immediately placed the baby on the mother's chest to keep it warm,” the doctors said.