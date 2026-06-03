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Kanpur Medical College Excels In Postgraduate Entrance; Doctors Secure Spots In INI Super Specialty, NEET-SS

Kanpur: Doctors of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College (GSVM), who remain on duty round the clock for patients, have showcased their academic excellence by securing top ranks in the Super Specialty Institute of National Importance (INI) examination.

Three doctors from the college have been selected for the highly competitive exam. Notably, all three are from the 2022 MBBS passout batch. The achievement has generated immense enthusiasm among the college administration and the medical fraternity.

Similarly, 40 students from the college have qualified in the NEET Super Specialty (NEET-SS) examination. Medical College Principal Dr Sanjay Kala congratulated all the successful doctors and students.

He said, "The INI examination is considered one of the most prestigious and challenging examinations in the country. Students from premier institutions such as AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh and JIPMER Puducherry appear for this examination."

In this examination, three students from the Surgery Department (2022 batch) of GSVM Medical College brought laurels to the institution by securing places among the top 10 ranks in the country. One student secured the third rank nationwide, another the eighth, and the third the ninth. In addition, a female student from the college delivered an impressive performance by securing the 29th rank in the country.

40 Selections In NEET-SS, Highest In Uttar Pradesh

Principal Dr Kala also informed that the success story is not limited to the INI examination alone. Earlier, around 40 doctors from GSVM Medical College were also selected in the NEET Super Specialty examination. "In the field of super specialty admissions, this is the highest number of selections achieved by any medical college in Uttar Pradesh," he said.