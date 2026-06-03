Kanpur Medical College Excels In Postgraduate Entrance; Doctors Secure Spots In INI Super Specialty, NEET-SS
Three surgery students of GSVM Medical College ranked among INI Top-10, while 40 cleared NEET-SS, the highest among the state's medical colleges.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Kanpur: Doctors of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College (GSVM), who remain on duty round the clock for patients, have showcased their academic excellence by securing top ranks in the Super Specialty Institute of National Importance (INI) examination.
Three doctors from the college have been selected for the highly competitive exam. Notably, all three are from the 2022 MBBS passout batch. The achievement has generated immense enthusiasm among the college administration and the medical fraternity.
Similarly, 40 students from the college have qualified in the NEET Super Specialty (NEET-SS) examination. Medical College Principal Dr Sanjay Kala congratulated all the successful doctors and students.
He said, "The INI examination is considered one of the most prestigious and challenging examinations in the country. Students from premier institutions such as AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh and JIPMER Puducherry appear for this examination."
In this examination, three students from the Surgery Department (2022 batch) of GSVM Medical College brought laurels to the institution by securing places among the top 10 ranks in the country. One student secured the third rank nationwide, another the eighth, and the third the ninth. In addition, a female student from the college delivered an impressive performance by securing the 29th rank in the country.
40 Selections In NEET-SS, Highest In Uttar Pradesh
Principal Dr Kala also informed that the success story is not limited to the INI examination alone. Earlier, around 40 doctors from GSVM Medical College were also selected in the NEET Super Specialty examination. "In the field of super specialty admissions, this is the highest number of selections achieved by any medical college in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
He added that GSVM Medical College is not only leading in patient care and quality treatment but is also delivering outstanding results in academics and higher medical education at the national level. He attributed the success to the college's academic environment, the hard work of its doctors and students, and the government's support.
What Is The INI-SS Exam?
The Institute of National Importance Super Specialty (INI-SS) is a highly competitive national entrance exam conducted twice a year by AIIMS, New Delhi, for admission to postdoctoral medical courses (DM, MCh, and MD in Hospital Administration).
Serving as a gateway to India’s leading institutions, including AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS and SCTIMST, the INI-SS evaluates candidates through a 90-minute computer-based test. Eligible applicants must hold a postgraduate medical degree. The exam is recognised for its rigorous standards and is a key step for doctors aspiring to super-specialty careers in top Indian medical institutes.
What Is NEET-SS?
The NEET-SS (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Super Specialty) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for doctors seeking admission to advanced medical courses such as DM, MCh, and DrNB. As the only valid entrance test mandated by the Indian Medical Council Act, NEET-SS ensures a uniform, merit-based selection process by replacing various institutional and state-level exams.
Candidates must have a recognised postgraduate medical degree (MD, MS, or DNB) in a relevant specialty, be registered with the NMC or State Medical Council, and not be enrolled in another super-specialty course.
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