ETV Bharat / state

Three Gored To Death By Bulls, 75 Injured During 'Manjuvirattu' Competition In Tamil Nadu

The incident took place during the bull chasing competition during the annual Masi Magam festival.

An aerial view of Masi Magam festival in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu
An aerial view of Masi Magam festival in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 3, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Sivaganga: In a tragic incident, three people including a Rajasthan resident were gored to death by bulls and 75 injured during a Manjuvirattu(bull chase) competition on the occasion of the Masi Magam festival here on Monday.

It is understood that more than 600 bulls were released at the competition venue which triggered a stampede-like situation among the spectators. Three people identified as Jammulal Lalji, an ice-cream vendor from Rajasthan, Ramanathan from Nattar Mangalam and Rajendran from Pudukkottai area died on the spot. Furthermore, officials said that at least 75 people including both spectators and bull tamers were injured in the incident and were admitted in nearby hospitals. Of these, 8 were referred to nearby tertiary hospitals for specialised treatment. The identity of the injured persons in the incident was not immediately known.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the spot for investigation. Officials from the civil administration are also conducting an in-person inspection to see if security arrangements were made properly at the festival site.

It is learnt that a total of 112 bullfighters participated in the competition. The Manjuvirattu bull chasing competition, which has emerged as an important part of the Masi Magam festival, has been drawing huge crowds of people over the years. However, Monday's incident has raised safety concerns with regard to the popular festival.

Read More:

  1. Man dies at Manju Virattu event in Tamil Nadu
  2. Madurai: 53 including spectators injured at jalikattu event

TAGGED:

MANJUVIRATTU
TAMIL NADU
BULL CHASING FESTIVAL
TAMIL NADU LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.