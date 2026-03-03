Three Gored To Death By Bulls, 75 Injured During 'Manjuvirattu' Competition In Tamil Nadu
The incident took place during the bull chasing competition during the annual Masi Magam festival.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Sivaganga: In a tragic incident, three people including a Rajasthan resident were gored to death by bulls and 75 injured during a Manjuvirattu(bull chase) competition on the occasion of the Masi Magam festival here on Monday.
It is understood that more than 600 bulls were released at the competition venue which triggered a stampede-like situation among the spectators. Three people identified as Jammulal Lalji, an ice-cream vendor from Rajasthan, Ramanathan from Nattar Mangalam and Rajendran from Pudukkottai area died on the spot. Furthermore, officials said that at least 75 people including both spectators and bull tamers were injured in the incident and were admitted in nearby hospitals. Of these, 8 were referred to nearby tertiary hospitals for specialised treatment. The identity of the injured persons in the incident was not immediately known.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the spot for investigation. Officials from the civil administration are also conducting an in-person inspection to see if security arrangements were made properly at the festival site.
It is learnt that a total of 112 bullfighters participated in the competition. The Manjuvirattu bull chasing competition, which has emerged as an important part of the Masi Magam festival, has been drawing huge crowds of people over the years. However, Monday's incident has raised safety concerns with regard to the popular festival.
