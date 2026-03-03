ETV Bharat / state

Three Gored To Death By Bulls, 75 Injured During 'Manjuvirattu' Competition In Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga: In a tragic incident, three people including a Rajasthan resident were gored to death by bulls and 75 injured during a Manjuvirattu(bull chase) competition on the occasion of the Masi Magam festival here on Monday.

It is understood that more than 600 bulls were released at the competition venue which triggered a stampede-like situation among the spectators. Three people identified as Jammulal Lalji, an ice-cream vendor from Rajasthan, Ramanathan from Nattar Mangalam and Rajendran from Pudukkottai area died on the spot. Furthermore, officials said that at least 75 people including both spectators and bull tamers were injured in the incident and were admitted in nearby hospitals. Of these, 8 were referred to nearby tertiary hospitals for specialised treatment. The identity of the injured persons in the incident was not immediately known.