Jharkhand: Three Go Missing While Taking Bath During Chhath Festival

Of the three, Ankush Paswan (22) and Adarsh Chandravanshi (22) were from Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar.

Locals and officials present at the scene (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
Palamu: Three men, including two from Bihar, went missing on Sunday while taking a bath in the Sone river, on the Chhath Puja rituals, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The incident took place near Pokhrahi village under the Hussainabad Police Station limits when six men went to bathe in the river, and three of them waded deep into the water and were swept away by the current, they said.

The three missing men have been identified as Ankush Paswan (22), Adarsh ​​Chandravanshi (22), and Rajneesh Chandravanshi (23), all residents of Pokharahi.

On receiving the information, Dangwar Out Post in-Charge Sonu Kumar and other police officials rushed to the spot.

Dangwar village head Amarendra Thakur said, "Local divers have been deployed to search for the drowned youths. They have not yet been found."

Of the three, Ankush Paswan and Adarsh Chandravanshi were from Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar. They have come to their in-laws' place to celebrate the Chhath festival. The other missing person, Rajnish Chandravanshi, hails from Pokhrahi village.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28 this year. The festival holds special significance for the Purvanchali community, which constitutes a large part of Delhi's population.

