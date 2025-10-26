ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Three Go Missing While Taking Bath During Chhath Festival

Palamu: Three men, including two from Bihar, went missing on Sunday while taking a bath in the Sone river, on the Chhath Puja rituals, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The incident took place near Pokhrahi village under the Hussainabad Police Station limits when six men went to bathe in the river, and three of them waded deep into the water and were swept away by the current, they said.

The three missing men have been identified as Ankush Paswan (22), Adarsh ​​Chandravanshi (22), and Rajneesh Chandravanshi (23), all residents of Pokharahi.

On receiving the information, Dangwar Out Post in-Charge Sonu Kumar and other police officials rushed to the spot.